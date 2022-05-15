ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Obituary: Kimberly A. Slonaker

By Adams County News Sources
 3 days ago

Kimberly A. Slonaker, age 53 of Chambersburg, passed away May 11, 2022 at...

Obituary: Phyllis A. Hykes

Phyllis Ann Hykes, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Marc…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituary: Michael S. Bacon

Michael S. Mike Bacon, 63 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at his home on Thursday, May 12, 2022 with his family by his side. Born in Gettysburg on December 19, 1958, he was the son of the late John E. & Barbara C. Bacon. Mike was a veteran of the United States Air Force and had worked for Schindler Elevator Co. and the D. L. Martin Co. in East Berlin, PA for the past 20 years before his illness. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, enjoyed cooking for family and friends and was very passionate about his music, collecting albums and cds and in his earlier years was a lead singer in a rock band. Mike was a former member of the Gettysburg Moose. He was known for his sense of humor, joking with his friends and kind acts. Mike is survived by his sister Frances E. Myers (Guy E.) of Fairfield, PA and his niece, Stacy Sechrist (David) and her children, Matthew, Zander and Chloe. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brother, John C. Bacon. Dont be sad that Mike is gone, be happy that we were blessed to be with him on his earthly journey. Theres no doubt in our minds that Mike now has the music cranked up while cooking for the angels and wearing his Steelers shirt. Frances and the rest of her family would like to thank all of the first responders, medical staff during his hospital stays, Wellspan Cancer Center staff and BridgingLife Hospice staff for their caring and kindness on Mikes life journey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to BridgingLife Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or Wellspan Cancer Center, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Garden Club Brightens the Square

Several dozen members of the Gettysburg Garden Club, dressed in bright pink t-shirts, braved traffic to get onto the circle in the center of the Gettysburg Square early this morning, where they planted over 600 decorative summer annuals. Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing stopped by to give encouragement and enjoy the...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Clyde A. Boyer

Clyde A. Boyer, age 77 of Arendtsville, passed away May 10, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born September…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
Obituary: Philip L. Yasovsky

Philip L. Yasovsky, 77 of Chambersburg, PA passed away at his home on Sunday, May 08, 2022. Born June 15, 1944 in Carlisle, PA he was the son of the late Peter & Anna (Fetters) Yasovsky. Philip was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Patricia A. Yasovsky, who died January 2, 2022. He attended St. Luke Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. Philip and his late wife owned and operated Scotland Yard Greenhouses in Scotland, PA for over 20 years. Philip had a particular interest in subjects including history, astronomy, geology, and nature. He is survived by his sister, Jo-Ann L. McDannell of Orrtanna, PA, 2 nieces, Malea Nye and Sandra Slagle, two nephews, Michael McDannell and David Malecki, great nephew, Hunter, and two great nieces, Kelsie and Alison. A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a local animal shelter or SPCA. Online tributes and condolences can be made at mnahanfuneralhome.com.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Obituary: Carolyn S. Lott

Carolyn Snyder Lott, age 88, of Gardners PA, passed away Saturday, May 7th, 2022, in her home. Carolyn was born February 10, 1934 in Gettysburg PA. She grew up on a fruit farm in Adams County Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College, where she belonged to the Delta Gamma sorority and played varsity basketball. She was the first Apple Blossom Queen in 1951. She taught math and drivers education after college. She was married to her husband and high school sweetheart William (Mac) Lott for 64 years. Their marriage was an incredible example of love and devotion and has been an inspiration to many. She was loved by all her children and grandchildren. With boundless energy she loved to entertain, work in her garden, take long drives, play tennis, golf, and snow ski. Carolyn was always up for an exciting adventure whether summiting a mountain peak or co-piloting off road tours with Mac. Carolyn is survived by her husband, three sons and their spouses, Doug & Jill Lott of Biglerville, PA, Jim & Barb Lott of Gardners, PA, Dan & Heather Lott of Raleigh, NC, her sister Dee Wells of Gettysburg, PA, eight grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Autism Speaks in her memory. (https://www.autismspeaks.org/) Please add her name when you donate. Or donate to the 2nd Presbyterian Church of Carlisle, PA (https://www.growwithsecond.org/give). A memorial service will be announced at a later date by The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. (https://www.monahanfuneralhome.com/)
GARDNERS, PA
Volunteers Needed for Fun Fest

FunFest is only 3 weeks away, and the Adams County Library is still in need of a few volunteers. FunFest is a free event that celebrates the kick-off into SummerQuest, the Adams County Library summer learning program. FunFest encourages children & families to experience everything the library & community has to offer. Vendor booths provide crafts & activities for children to celebrate this year’s ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ theme. There will be a DJ, face painting, balloon artists & more! Food, shaved ice, and the popular milkshakes from the PA Dairy Association will be available for purchase. For more info: www.adamslibrary.org/funfest.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Experimental Aircraft Association to Host Pancake Breakfasts

EAA is an international association, first organized in 1959 to encourage and support sport aviation. It is structured with more than 900 active chapters world-wide. Chapter 1041, informally known as Gettysburg Barnstormers, has been in existence since 1993. (To explain how Gettysburg could be 1041 with only 900 active chapters, numbers are never duplicated should a chapter close).
GETTYSBURG, PA
#Obituary
Obituary: John R. Van Holt

John Robert Van Holt, Born January 12, 1933, passed away on May 7, 2022, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, PA at …. For the complete obituary, please click here.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
National Park Service Honors Vietnam War Casualties Buried in Gettysburg National Cemetery

One hundred years after the Civil War, servicemen killed in action in Vietnam were brought home to Gettysburg for their final rest. This Memorial Day weekend, explore some of the lesser-known stories of Gettysburg National Cemetery. Park rangers from Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will highlight the stories of servicemembers from south-central Pennsylvania who were killed in action or died of wounds during the Vietnam War.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: George W. Defenderfer

George W. Defenderfer, age 94, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Sa…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Rabbittransit introduces new service: Gettysburg-Hanover Connector

Rabbittransit, in partnership with @Home in Adams County, announces a new pilot program geared towards workforce development. The Gettysburg-Hanover Connector will launch Monday, February 8. Ralph M. Serpe, President & CEO, Adams County Community Foundation said, “Transportation is one of three interdependent elements identified by the Adams County Community Foundation...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Darryl Thomas Smith

Darryl Thomas Smith, 74, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Thomas Millard Smith and Grace B. Plaine Smith of Taneytown, MD. Darryl is survived by his wife, Dorrene Haines Smith.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Collaborating for Youth Virtual Town Meeting

Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will be hosting a FREE and virtual Town Hall Meeting on Monday, May 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place virtually on Zoom – please visit www.cfygettysburg.com for more information on how to access this event. The Town Hall Meeting is entitled “Youth Voices – Emerging From Covid” and is the first of a three-part series. CFY will present the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey data results and trends of Adams County youth. This first event will feature drug & alcohol trends, the second event will be on youth mental health, held on June 27 and the third will be about risk & protective factors and youth attitudes held on July 25. All three events will be on zoom and will be at 6 p.m. The three events are open to all Adams County residents interested in learning about this important information.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Obituary: Nancy A. Hartman

Nancy A. Hartman, 72, of Gettysburg, PA died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born November 8, 1949 in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Bender) Carl. She was the wife of John D. Hartman, of Gettysburg to whom she was married to for 50 years.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Nixes Open Alcohol Idea

After a meeting in which several council members said they had made up their minds after hearing from constituents who opposed the idea, the Gettysburg Borough Council voted on Monday against the idea of allowing the outdoor consumption of alcohol. The vote was 4 to 3, with councilmembers Matt Moon,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Suspect in Gettysburg shooting is captured

Update: The Gettysburg Police department has arrested 35‐year‐old Raleek E. Brown of Gettysburg and charged him in connection with this shooting. Brown has been charged with Attempted Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Simple Assault and one count of Persons not to possess Firearms. Brown has been lodged in the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex awaiting preliminary arraignment on the charges.
GETTYSBURG, PA
