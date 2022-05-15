ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Looking Back at EDC Las Vegas’ wasteLAND Stage Designs

By Josue Paredes
edmidentity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs hard dance lovers prepare to reunite at EDC Las Vegas’ wasteLAND stage this year, let’s turn back the clock and revisit the past. Hard dance music in America has blossomed into a scene full of dedicated fans that want nothing but the best in distorted kickdrums and powerful melodies. This...

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
edmidentity.com

Get Ready to Dance with the EDC Las Vegas 2022 Compilation

Insomniac Music Group curated a whopping 70 tunes from a dynamic range of artists for this year’s edition of the EDC Las Vegas Compilation. As thousands of dance music lovers prepare to descend upon Sin City for the upcoming edition of EDC Las Vegas, Insomniac Music Group is helping everyone get in a proper groove. Each year, these tastemakers curate a hefty helping of sounds that will be present at the biggest festival in North America – and now the EDC Las Vegas 2022 Compilation has landed for everyone to feast their ears on.
LAS VEGAS, NV
edmidentity.com

EDC Las Vegas 2022 Set Times and Essential Info

Are you ready to dance the night away under the electric sky at EDC Las Vegas? Stay in the know before you go with the set times and more!. This year’s edition of EDC Las Vegas is nearly here and Insomniac is gearing up to make this one of the best yet after a massive 25-year anniversary this past October. Headliners from near and far are making their final preparations and will be descending upon Sin City for a weekend spent dancing all night long under the electric sky to the sounds of house, techno, bass, hard dance, trance, and plenty more. Not to mention the sheer volume of carnival rides, exclusive areas to explore, and of course, the fireworks each night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Where to Drink Like a Local in Downtown Las Vegas

Sure, you probably know Fremont Street, but what do you know about Downtown Las Vegas, better known as DTLV? And what do you know about doing DTLV like a local? From the Arts District to East Fremont, Downtown Las Vegas has seen so much growth in recent years, and local Las Vegans have found so many new places to love (the joke for many being that Las Vegas is starting to feel like “a real city”). If you want to get to know the real Las Vegas, crust and all, these are the best places to drink like a local in DTLV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

What to do in Las Vegas this week (May 19-25 edition)

MISC: CLOWN BAR 2 The crime underworld isn’t just seedy, it’s a joke. Majestic Repertory Theater presents Clown Bar 2, an immersive comedy noir brought to life by returning playwright Adam Szymkowicz and artistic director Troy Heard. You don’t need to have seen the first Clown Bar to enjoy this sequel, but those familiar with the original play’s funny games will remember Happy, the clown, who originally set out to find his brother’s killer. Clown Bar 2 picks up after that, only now, Happy’s gone missing. One can only hope he hasn’t been fast-tracked to that great big clown car in the sky, but there’s only one way to find out. Two undercover gumshoes must infiltrate the mobster bar and expose the truth about these jokers. With Happy nowhere in sight, these cops have some big clown shoes to fill. Through 5/29, Thursday-Sunday, times vary, $35, Majestic Repertory, majesticrepertory.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
fm100.com

WIN A LAS VEGAS GETAWAY TO SEE JOURNEY

Listen to FM100.3 for your chance to see JOURNEY with Symphony Orchestra at Resorts World Theatre. Listen at 7:05, 12:20, & 3:20, to get qualified for your chance to win 2 tickets to the show, 2 nights at Resorts World, and $150 in travel Cash. Performing their global hits, backed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Bellagio Spa Tower Review with Dirty Tubs + Why Delano Is Such an Underrated Property in Las Vegas!

On this week’s special Vegas show Mark and Shawn are debriefing from the recent MtM Diamond meetup in Vegas! We’re going to talk about why we like Delano so much and Mark’s very mixed stay at Bellagio including nasty tubs! Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edc Las Vegas#Design#Dance Music#Wasteland#Performing#North American
TheStreet

Unique Las Vegas Strip Venue Nears Completion

Las Vegas has just about every sort of structure imaginable. The famed Las Vegas Strip literally hosts a casino that looks like an Egyptian pyramid (MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor) as well as replicas of the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower (at MGM's New York, New York and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report Paris Las Vegas respectively.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Scary moments at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas Saturday night

Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Egypt
Fox5 KVVU

Online store SHEIN to host pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular online boutique SHEIN is set to host a pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend. According to organizers, the pop-up shopping event will be held from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Resorts World. The SHEIN pop-up will be located on the 1st floor, Suite R5, next to Amazon’s Just Walk Out store.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themusicuniverse.com

Jonas Family announces Las Vegas restaurant opening

Jonas Family bringing personal history to destination dining on The Strip. The Jonas Family’s new home is coming to Las Vegas, as Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is set to open at MGM Grand this June. Helmed by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., their sons Kevin II, Joe and Nick — the Jonas Brothers — and Franklin – in partnership with TLI Bedrock LLC – Nellie’s will welcome guests to a seat at the Jonas family table with live music, generous hospitality and timeless Southern comfort food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas last in baby formula supply, study finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New data out this morning suggests the ongoing baby formula shortage is hitting families hard here in the Las Vegas Valley. According to retail tracking firm Datasembly, Las Vegas has the worst shortage in the country, with more than half of formulas out of stock. The report, first published by Bloomberg, details all the top metro areas with the worst shortages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Redefining the Buffet Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The buffet at Wynn Las Vegas has announced an expansion daily operations. Becoming one of the first buffets on the strip to fully open! To tell us more is executive Chef Jason Duarte!
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy