Ole Miss continues hot streak with first ever sweep at LSU

Senior outfielder Kevin Graham Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics

Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

Following a devastating home series loss to Mississippi State in late April, Ole Miss needed to talk it out.

The team was frustrated, knowing it was so much better than the product it was putting on the field. The Rebels had been swept at home by Alabama, lost two of three at South Carolina, were blown out by Southeast Missouri and dropped the final two games of the series with the Bulldogs in heartbreaking fashion.

It was time to get things back on track and, more importantly, it was time to start believing again.

“We knew we were in a hole … you can look at the record, you can look at our body language on the field, we (weren’t) performing the way that we wanted to. So, the captains got together, Tim Elko really stepped up, sat us down in the locker room one time,” senior pitcher Brandon Johnson said. “We sat there, we got it all out.”

Since that fateful meeting, the Rebels have played their best ball of the season when it’s mattered most. It all culminated in a program-first that Ole Miss hadn’t accomplished since it began playing LSU in 1906.

The Rebels once again used clutch hitting Sunday afternoon to take down the No. 17 Tigers in Baton Rouge 8-5 to finish off a three-game sweep. Ole Miss has now won seven games in a row, and it is the first three-game sweep for the Rebels at LSU in program history.

What a difference a few weeks makes.

"I think we finally started believing that, we know we can get the big hits, we know we can get the big pitch, we can get the stop or the defensive play, and believing in each other,” Johnson said. “I think early in the year, maybe at times people didn’t believe in one another. And then we sat down, came together, and started believing in one another. And I think that's been a big difference so far up to this point.”

Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14) hit eight home runs in the series, including a clutch two-run home run from sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman on a 3-2 count that put the Rebels in front for good in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon. Senior left fielder Kevin Graham kept his hot streak going as well, racking up seven hits over the three games.

Ole Miss scored a whopping 13 runs with two outs in three games against the Tigers. The Rebels not trail in the series after the bottom of the first inning of Game One, when Dylan Crews gave LSU (33-18, 14-13) a 2-0 lead with a home run. The Rebels scored four runs in the top of the second of that game and didn’t look back much from there.

Rebels pitching gave up just nine runs over the three games to an LSU team that came in averaging eight runs per game.

The timely hits have started coming, the pitching is dominant, and Ole Miss is playing like the team it felt it’s been all season, even when things weren’t falling their way in the middle of the season.

“It’s trust. We have to believe in each other,” senior third baseman Justin Bench said. “Like I said, we’re an awesome team. And the chemistry of this team, I think that just goes a long way.”

Bench hit the first pitch of the game off Samuel Dutton to the wall on a ball that just bounced out of the glove of LSU’s left fielder. That was all for Dutton, who was replaced by Jacob Hasty after making one pitch. Senior first baseman Tim Elko drove Bench in from third on an RBI groundout to put the Rebels in front. Senior Hayden Leatherwood then hit a solo moon shot to right field in the second to put Ole Miss up 3-0.

LSU cut into the Rebels’ lead in the third when Josh Pearson hit a two-run home run off junior Derek Diamond to make it a one-run game. Tre’ Morgan tied the game on the first pitch of the bottom half of the fourth.

Alderman quickly put Ole Miss back in front in the next half inning, and Chatagnier followed that up with a two-run home run of his own.

LSU loaded the bases against junior Jack Washburn in the bottom of the sixth, but senior John Gaddis entered the game and forced a flyout to first base on his first pitch. With two runners on and two outs in the eighth, senior Brandon Johnson struck out Giovanni DiGiacomo to end the threat. With the tying run at the plate and two outs, Johnson struck out McManus to end the game.

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco played at LSU and was a coach, too. His son, Drew, celebrated Senior Day prior to Sunday’s game, a moment that got Bianco choked up when talking about it postgame. LSU means a lot to the Bianco family, but three wins are three wins, no matter who they come against. And Bianco is just happy his team did everything it had to do to get the job done.

“The sweep’s the sweep,” Bianco said. “We needed to get three wins. It wasn’t three wins against LSU. We needed three wins to kind of get back in the fight of this and put ourselves in contention, not just for the conference tournament, but postseason.”

Ole Miss plays at Arkansas State on Tuesday night before finishing up the regular season with a home series against No. 10 Texas A&M.