BERKELEY (KPIX) -- COVID cases continue to rise in California and a doctor from UC Berkeley School of Public Health feels the recommendation to wear masks indoors may not be enough to stop the spread.Epidemiologists say we are now dealing with the BA.2 subvariant variant of the highly contagious omicron variant.There is evidence this faster-spreading subvariant can better evade immunity."What's really driving this or at least the big driver is the fact that these new subvariants of omicron are able to transmit much better," said Dr. John Swartzberg with the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. The CDC reports coronavirus cases...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO