BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team ranks No. 20 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll and No. 22 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll. The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 123 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU currently has a No. 20 RPI ranking and has the third toughest strength of schedule in the country.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO