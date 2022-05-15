ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Jewish community gathers in Clifton to celebrate Israel's Independence Day

By Rebecca King, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLaBi_0ffCWmqN00

CLIFTON — Members of the Jewish community from the city and beyond gathered on the patch of green outside of City Hall on Sunday to raise the Israeli flag.

The flag-raising is an annual affair, spearheaded by the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey. It honors Israel's Independence Day. This year marks the 74th anniversary of when the United Nations voted the state of Israel into existence on May 14, 1948.

“It’s important to raise the flag to remember the historic significance of Israel and of democracy in the Middle East, where all people can live in freedom,” said Steve Goldberg, the event coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, who served as emcee for the event.

Israel's Independence Day, or Yom Ha'atzmaut, is a day when American Jews show their support for Israel. It's sometimes celebrated with prayer and festivals in the U.S., while in Israel people often throw barbecues and light fireworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rowRN_0ffCWmqN00

Clifton Mayor James Anzaldi attended the ceremony and showed his support for the Jewish community in Passaic County.

“Unfortunately, even in Clifton, our hometown, some of those things are here: xenophobia, racism and antisemitism," Anzaldi said. "Even if it’s only one [person], it’s too many.”

Clifton is currently ranked the 25th-most-culturally-diverse town in the country and the third-highest in linguistic diversity, according to Clifton's assistant superintendent of schools, Mark Gengaro, who spoke at the event.

“Our city is proof that embracing acceptance and making a genuine effort to understand cultural differences are the bedrock of a strong community,” Gengaro said.

Other speakers included Rabbi Solomon Rybak of Congregation Adas Israel of Passaic and Mark Levenson, co-chair of the New Jersey-Israel Commission.

“Israel is a beacon and leader in so many different areas,” said Levenson.

Independence Day: People gather in Hackensack to celebrate Israel's Day of Remembrance and Independence

Palestine Way: Paterson celebrates street renaming in tribute to community

Levenson detailed strides the Israeli community has made in the state, specifically in the world of technology and medicine. In June of last year, he noted, the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark signed a memorandum of understanding to partner with Ben-Gurion University in Israel. He also mentioned the partnership Sheba Medical Center in Israel has made with Liberty Science Center. The two institutions will collaborate to create an innovation campus called SciTech Scity .

A few miles away, in Paterson, the Palestinian community was celebrating the renaming of a section of Main Street to Palestine Way. There, speakers condemned May 15, which they call Nakba, or Day of Catastrophe. The annual event commemorates the forced displacement of 750,000 Palestinians from their ancestral home with the establishment of Israel, participants said.

A street festival in Paterson was organized by the Palestinian American Community Center, which has its home base in Clifton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYoFe_0ffCWmqN00

At the Clifton flag-raising, Goldberg said he believes the Jewish people are the rightful owners of the land that has long been fought over, as did Booni Cohavi of the Israeli Consulate in New York.

The ceremony was wrapped up after prayers and the singing of songs in Hebrew. The flag was hoisted by three Israeli soldiers.

It will fly for a few days next to the American flag in recognition of the strong Jewish community in Clifton, Anzaldi s.

Rebecca King is a food writer for NorthJersey.com. For more on where to dine and drink, please subscribe today and sign up for our North Jersey Eats newsletter .

Email: kingr@northjersey.com

Twitter: @rebeccakingnj

Instagram: @northjerseyeats

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jewish community gathers in Clifton to celebrate Israel's Independence Day

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Solidarity fair in New Rochelle brings together many to fight racism

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Various organizations from Westchester County and the Hudson Valley gathered at a solidarity fair at Temple Israel of New Rochelle on Sunday.CBS2's Leah Mishkin got reaction on the latest attack in Buffalo from the groups fighting racism.As the FBI investigates the supermarket shooting as a racially motivated hate crime, Lisa Burton, a member of New Rochelle Against Racism, said it's a tragic but reoccurring theme."The violence and the hatred and the madness of racism is alive and well in our society and it's the people in this room and the people who are likeminded who band...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WDBJ7.com

EXPLAINER: Theory of white replacement fuels racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators are still piecing together the motives of the mass shooter who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, this weekend. But authorities aren’t hesitating to call it a racially-motivated attack. It’s given a spotlight to a racist ideology seeping from the Internet’s fringes into the mainstream.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Palestinians#Antisemitism#Jewish#Israeli#The United Nations#American#Jews
MyChesCo

Four Men Arrested for Interstate Catalytic Converter Thefts

NEWARK, NJ — Four men were charged on Thursday, May 12, for their roles in a scheme to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in New Jersey and transport the stolen goods to New York, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Carlos Gonzalez Sabino, 27, and Marcos Rivas Cruz, 21,...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
92.7 WOBM

America’s Best Bakeries and We Have One Right Here in New Jersey

Is there a better aroma than the smell of a delicious bakery? When you walk into a good bakery you just sense the time and effort and deliciousness of the food. To me, it always seems to be warm as well. Yes its always a cozy temp in a good bakery, is that mainly the oven baking something delicious? Or is it all in our head that fresh bread, cookies and pies mean warmth? Something to ponder.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Seems like a return to the ‘bad old days’ for Brooklyn’s Caribbean community and homeowners

The barbaric attack against East Flatbush homeowners Kennisha Gilbert, a medical doctor, and her husband, allegedly by a group of thugs in retaliation for reporting one of them (who was their tenant) to police for animal cruelty, is an example of the violence that has become more commonplace these days in this West Indian American enclave of Brooklyn and long-striving community of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
theobserver.com

Belleville Planning Board attorney abruptly resigns following Melham’s decisive victory last week

There’s little question Belleville Mayor Michael Melham and the township’s planning board attorney, Rose Tubito, have been at odds since she unilaterally decided all future Belleville planning board meetings should be canceled. Meanwhile, the attorney resigned hours before last week’s planning board meeting via email, after Melham challenged...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
theblockcrypto.com

New York crypto company CEO arrested by FBI, charged with fraud

The CEO of a New York City cryptocurrency company was arrested by the FBI on Thursday and charged with running a $59 million fraud scheme. A criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court charged that Eddy Alexandre, 50, of Valley Stream, New York, solicited funds from hundreds of individual investors after making false representations in connection with his EminiFX trading platform between September 2021 and May 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy