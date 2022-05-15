Wausau Alder Requests More Info on Mall Redevelopment Financials

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — The City of Wisconsin Rapids has filled one high-profile vacancy in its public safety ranks, and leaders will take their time filling a second. Mayor Shane Blaser says the Police and Fire Commission recently approved the hiring of Todd Eckes as their Fire Chief after he served as Deputy Chief under Scott Young. Blaser says the Commission placed a premium on hiring from within, saying the department has developed a good culture and he has faith that Eckes will continue that. He says what’s also important is creating a culture that will make it easy to fill lower-level vacancies with people who can work their way up the ranks.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO