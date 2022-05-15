ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Alder Requests More Info on Mall Redevelopment Financials

By Mike Leischner
95.5 FM WIFC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A member of the Wausau City Council is asking for more information regarding the city’s involvement in plans to redevelop the Wausau Center Mall site. The Wausau Pilot and...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Policing Task Force Takes Public Input Ahead of Monday’s Final Meeting

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Just one meeting remains for Wausau’s Policing Task Force after Wednesday’s public hearing on the group’s draft findings. In a roughly one-hour meeting, the group took public comments from two individuals. Both of whom praised the task force and the department for their work and discussed issues surrounding mental health and assistance for the homeless.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

City and County Parks Leaders Hold Input Session on Marathon Park Master Plan

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — City, County, and UWSP leaders were present Tuesday during the first community input session for the 15-year master plan for Marathon Park and county-owned property nearby on Tuesday. City and County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry director Jamie Polley says the ideas presented on Tuesday are...
MARATHON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Mayors Monday: Wisconsin Rapids’ Shane Blaser

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — The City of Wisconsin Rapids has filled one high-profile vacancy in its public safety ranks, and leaders will take their time filling a second. Mayor Shane Blaser says the Police and Fire Commission recently approved the hiring of Todd Eckes as their Fire Chief after he served as Deputy Chief under Scott Young. Blaser says the Commission placed a premium on hiring from within, saying the department has developed a good culture and he has faith that Eckes will continue that. He says what’s also important is creating a culture that will make it easy to fill lower-level vacancies with people who can work their way up the ranks.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Public Health and Safety Committee Approves Goat Ordinance

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee has approved a change to the city’s forbidden animal ordinance to allow goats in city parks in a weed control capacity. City and County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jamie Polley says last year’s experiment with the...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Weinbrenner Shoe expands

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Weinbrenner Shoe Company is expanding its facilities in Merrill. They’ve moved into a building off Prospect Street that was once occupied by Hurd Window and Doors. Operations have already begun. The primary use for the space will be for manufacturing, leaving the outlet store...
MERRILL, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Veterans Administration clinic opens

ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The new Veterans Administration clinic in Rothschild is officially open. The move was made from offices in Wausau to Rothschild providing more space and resources. The administration now has four times the previous space, allowing the organization to service more veterans and offer more options. The building was a former Shopko near Highway 29 and Business 51.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Lincoln County Calls for Part-Time Residents to Take Internet Speed Tests

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Those who vacation near Tomahawk or Merrill are being asked to participate in the Lincoln County Internet Speed Test this summer. The test can be found on the county’s website and is used to measure upload and download speeds as well as mark areas with no access to the internet. Results will help shape plans for covering the entire county with access to reliable service.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

UWSP to End Community Testing for COVID-19 on Friday

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Officials with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point have announced that they will end community COVID-19 testing after this week. Appointments will still be taken for Wednesday and Friday, May 18th and 20th, but after Friday the testing site at the school’s Science Building will shut down.
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Illegal tire dumping in Portage County

GRANT TOWNSHIP, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Someone illegally dumped used tires in Grant Township. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department says nearly 500 tires were discovered in at least five piles at the Okray Family Farms last week. Investigators say some of the old tires were near drainage ditches. A...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Increase in high speed chases in Shawano County

SHAWANO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Shawano County authorities are seeing an increase in the number of high speed chases. “Throughout the first quarter of 2022 we’re already at 22 pursuits at least according to our files,” said Detective Brad Schultz with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department. “That’s already a third of what we had the three years prior to that.”
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
95.5 FM WIFC

Pointers to Host DIII Baseball Regional

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP Baseball squad has earned a host seed in the 2022 NCAA Division III Baseball tournament. The Pointers will welcome Lawrence University of Appleton, North Central (IL), and Coe College of Iowa to Zimmermann field this weekend. UWSP was paired with Lawrence in the first round, North Central and Coe will play the other first-round matchup.
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Uno and Hendrix

Could these two get any cuter!! Meet Uno and Hendrix! Both once very shy guys are just the sweetest boys now who love to cuddle and get attention! We would love to see them find a home that will keep them together! We always offer 2 for 1 adoptions on cats going into the same home!
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Two injured in head-on crash

TOWN OF RICHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Two people are hospitalized after a head-on collision between a car and a dump truck in Richfield. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash around 6 PM Monday on County Highway N near Bethel Road. A vehicle going westbound on CTH...

