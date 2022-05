Over the last couple years we saw low gas prices and now we all wish we could back to the lower prices. Filling up the gas tank has become one of the highest bills I have every month. I'm a single guy with no kids and it's breaking the bank. I can't imaging having multiple cars in a bigger family. Kids getting to school, spouses running errands and back n forth to work, after school activities, church, shopping trips and the list goes on.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO