Inmagene Receives FDA IND Clearance for a Third Generation BTK Inhibitor Targeting Immunological Diseases

By Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, HUTCHMED
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene") announces that today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for the drug candidate IMG-004, a non-covalent, reversible, third-generation Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, to proceed to the Phase I clinical trial....

