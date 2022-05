Patoka Lake will host its annual Kids Fishing Derby on June 4 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Osborn Ramp off State Road 145. The event is for children 12 years old and younger, who must be accompanied by an adult. Prizes and plaques will be awarded. Fishing starts at 9 a.m., and the awards ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Anglers should bring fishing poles, tackle, and bait.

DERBY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO