ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - IIPR, IIPR-PA

Talroo is recognized for its outstanding ability to place employers in front of the right candidates at the right time — in one of the tightest hiring markets in history. AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, has earned industry recognition for its labor market insights, data-driven job advertising and hiring event product, serving as a sourcing operating system for employers. Talroo helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. The platform was recognized with an HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category.

