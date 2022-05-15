ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - IIPR, IIPR-PA

By Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
 3 days ago
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR, IIPR-PA) between May 7, 2020 and April 13, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 24, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by...

