COLUMBIA - A national helium shortage has made it more difficult for local businesses that require the gas to continue offering their services as frequently or at all. According to Physics Today, this is the fourth supply deficit since 2006, with the most recent deficit taking place at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Some causes of the current shortage include a leak at a helium enrichment plant in Texas, as well as decreased maintenance at an overseas natural gas plant.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO