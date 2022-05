Undefeated professional boxer Muta Yamak tragically died of a heart attack in the ring during his most recent match on Saturday in Germany. Yamak was entering the third round of his bout against Hamza Wandera when he stumbled and collapsed to the canvas after leaving his corner. Ring doctors and trainers rushed to his aid and unsuccessfully attempted to revive the fighter, however, Yamak was transported to a Munich hospital, where he later passed away.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO