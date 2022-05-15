ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen receives standing ovation at Jubilee equestrian show

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ok231_0ffCCg7V00

The Queen was honoured with a standing ovation as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off with a star-studded equestrian extravaganza featuring some of the world’s leading performers.

Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren , once again playing a queen of England, led the cast of entertainers who appeared in the first major event marking the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The audience rose to their feet applauding and cheering when the monarch arrived at the arena close to Windsor Castle for the musical and theatrical romp across the centuries called A Gallop Through History.

The event was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show which has been welcoming spectators for the past three days including the monarch who spent part of her Friday touring the show grounds after earlier missing the State Opening of Parliament.

The Queen clearly enjoyed the show and at its finale, when her own horses and ponies were led around the open-air arena, appeared enthralled, beaming as the animals passed the royal box.

Omid Djalili , who acted as the narrator for the event, could not resist a joke and said to the monarch: “Thank you for choosing us over the State Opening of Parliament.”

Dame Mirren gave a heartfelt tribute to the Queen, telling the head of state: “For all these years you have carried our nation. You have been at its heart, its drumbeat. You have given us purpose and when situations have been challenging your hope, guidance and leadership have been unswerving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mm2p4_0ffCCg7V00

“I address you on behalf of all your loyal subjects. We commend and admire the way that you carry out the affairs of state with such dexterity and poise.

“I therefore speak on behalf of a grateful nation and commonwealth when I give you our sincere and most loving thanks.”

Despite ongoing mobility issues the Queen had walked to her seat in the royal box after she was driven into the Castle Arena escorted by mounted divisions of the Household Cavalry.

She was joined by the Earl and Countess of Wessex for the show that reflected her life-long passion for horses.

A tri-service guard of honour featuring the Coldstream Guards, RAF Regiment and Royal Navy was in place for the Queen’s arrival which was signalled by the National Anthem being played by military musicians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ya6T_0ffCCg7V00

Among the celebrities taking part in the show were Damian Lewis and Katherine Jenkins, an all-star cast of British and international talent for Sunday’s performance which was broadcast live by ITV.

Ahead of the event Cruise was asked by the PA news agency if he was looking forward to the show, where he is expected to announce an element of the performance, and he replied “absolutely”.

The actor, best known for action film franchises Top Gun and Mission Impossible, later told ITV presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham that the Queen “is a woman I greatly admire”.

Cruise said: “What she has accomplished is historic. She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life.

“Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9B1S_0ffCCg7V00

“Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years.”

The Queen sat in the royal box with a blanket over her knees and a shawl around her shoulders as Djalili, the herald and narrator of the romp through history, took the audience through key moments, adding his inimitable humour.

Dame Helen, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the Queen in the film of the same name, played Queen Elizabeth I as the show began by chronicling the events of the first Elizabethan age, from the attempted invasion of the Spanish Armada to leading figures of the day like William Shakespeare.

Highlights included the Royal Cavalry of Oman who filled the arena with their display of horsemanship, which had the Queen smiling, including the sight of horses lying down on command, and the precision marching and rifle handling skills of the King’s Guard of Norway.

Performers from Azerbaijan had the crowds cheering when riders performed feats as their horses galloped, from lying on the backs to doing handstands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKI4W_0ffCCg7V00

At one point the Queen was spotted picking up her handbag and she reached inside for her lipstick and applied a new coat to her lips.

Cruise introduced what he said was “one of the most enthralling, thrilling, heart-in-mouth displays” as he announced a performance by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

He said: “It takes huge courage and discipline to do what they do, galloping with guns that were fired in the battles of the First World War, weighing one-and-a-half tonnes, with no brakes.

“The drive demonstrates absolute trust between horse and rider.”

The crowd clapped in time to the music as an orchestra played and the horses galloped around the arena pulling the historic guns.

At the show’s conclusion, the Queen made a lap of honour in her vehicle waving to the cheering spectators as she passed.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Katherine Jenkins
Person
Damian Lewis
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Omid Djalili
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Phillip Schofield
The US Sun

Thomas Markle announces he is flying to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee – and challenges Meghan and Harry to meet him

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has sensationally announced that he is flying to the UK this year to gatecrash the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the Duchess of Sussex's father claimed he wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple decide to travel over for the celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Lili, and Archie Are Officially Attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be in the U.K. to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, along with their children, Lili and Archie. A Sussex spokesperson revealed, per royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#Royal Artillery#Royal Navy#British Royal Family#Uk
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Another Royal in Her 7th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte turns seven today—yes, seven!—and the special occasion has been marked by the release of two previously unseen birthday portraits, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge. “Seven tomorrow!” the caption on the photos, which was shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Ex-POTUS Donald Trump To Derail Duchess' 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Plans? Prince Harry's Wife Received Another Sad News After Netflix Series Cancellation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become a favorite subject of criticism since they were first romantically linked to each other in late 2015. Some royal followers suggested that the former Suits actress does not qualify to become the duke's wife and a member of the royal family. In January...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 96th Birthday With Her 2 Majestic Ponies In Epic New Photo

Queen energy! In honor of her 96th birthday, a new portrait was released Wednesday by the Royal Windsor Horse Show of Queen Elizabeth! Her majesty was photographed with her two beautiful white fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, on the grounds of Windsor Castle last month. For the portrait, the Queen wore a dark green, cape-like coat as she held on to the reigns of her two gorgeous horses in front of a picturesque magnolia tree.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

653K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy