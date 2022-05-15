ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth of 18 to 25-year-olds ‘experienced holiday scams or know someone who has’

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076INl_0ffCCdTK00

One in five (20%) 18 to 25-year-olds have experienced holiday scams or know someone who has, a survey has found.

Airbnb and online security experts Get Safe Online released the findings as they urged people to stay safe when making a booking.

Seven in 10 (71%) people surveyed believe scams are becoming more convincing.

Nearly twice as many men than women are confident they would never fall for a scam (30% versus 18%), the survey of 2,000 people across the UK found.

We want to make sure these are trips to remember - but for all the right reasons

Amanda Cupples, Airbnb

Amanda Cupples, general manager for the UK and Northern Europe, Airbnb said: “With significant demand for travel following the lifting of restrictions, we want to make sure these are trips to remember – but for all the right reasons.”

Tony Neate, chief executive of Get Safe Online, said: “We know all too well how easy it can be to fall for fraud, particularly as scams become more and more convincing.

“Holiday bookings are increasingly big business for scammers, and the stakes are high both financially and emotionally.

“Our work with Airbnb aims to help holidaymakers stay safe online, by providing tips on the steps people can take to make sure they don’t become a victim, whether that’s avoiding a too good to be true deal or increasing awareness of the different types of scams that are out there.”

Here are some tips from Get Safe Online for travellers to stay safe:

1. Beware of fake emails, websites, texts, and social media posts. Never click on links that you are not expecting. These types of communications, which may have an urgent tone, can take you to seemingly authentic but fake websites, designed to either capture your personal information or infect your device with malicious software.

2. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers may encourage you to pay via a direct method such as a bank transfer, or through a fake website designed to look like a company such as Airbnb, and you should end all communication if this happens.

3. Do not rush in, take time to carefully review the details. Scammers may try to pressure you to book quickly.

4. Protect your account. Use a password that is different to those used on other platforms and email accounts.

5. Do not give a security Pin to anyone. Airbnb employees will not ask for your security Pin or password over the phone.

