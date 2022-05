The Center Square – As Wednesday morning dawned, just a few hundred votes separated the leading candidates in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania. And with it, another possible setback in the toughest referendum yet for former President Donald Trump. His pick in this battleground state of celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz led former hedge fund manager David McCormick in unofficial returns, with the margin less than 1,500 votes – an edge of 31.38% to 31.26% – with more votes left...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO