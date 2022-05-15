ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jubilee street parties could cause havoc for drivers, says Green Flag

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N42Dl_0ffCCQwl00

Drivers are being warned to expect congestion during the Platinum Jubilee weekend as an estimated 133,000 UK roads will be inaccessible due to street parties.

A poll of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by breakdown rescue firm Green Flag indicated that 8% of people live on a road hosting a council-approved street party over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

A further 7% of respondents said their road is planning an unofficial party.

Green Flag said the results of the survey, shared with the PA news agency, suggested that access to 133,000 roads could be restricted at some point over the long weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

We’re urging drivers to check their route for any road closures

Mark Newberry, Green Flag

The Friday is expected to be the most popular day for street parties (35% of those planned), followed by the Saturday (25%), Thursday (15%) and Sunday (12%).

Some 13% of people did not know what day the Jubilee party on their road will take place when the survey was conducted between April 29 and May 3.

Green Flag, which estimated that five million people will be embarking on a holiday or day trip over that period, warned that the parties “could cause havoc for drivers”.

The company’s commercial director, Mark Newberry, said: “The extra day off means many of us will be planning trips away to make the most of the four-day weekend.

“We want to ensure everyone can enjoy the celebrations without any added stress or complications, so we’re urging drivers to check their route for any road closures and be aware of any obstructions or pedestrians that may be in the street.

“Drivers should make sure they are road trip ready by thoroughly checking their vehicle before setting off, and preparing themselves in case a breakdown does happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Super’ nature reserve created across 15,000 acres of wetland, heath and coast

A new “super nature reserve” is being created across 15,000 acres of the Somerset landscape to protect saltmarsh, heath and wetland habitats.Government conservation agency Natural England has announced a new Somerset Wetlands “super” National Nature Reserve (NNR) in an area home to rare and threatened species including skylark, bittern and avocet.The area in the Somerset Levels, Moors and coast is also a significant site for insects including the hairy dragonfly, silver diving beetle, and the UK’s second largest spider, the raft spider.And it is the second largest area of lowland peat in the UK, providing a significant carbon store.The move...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Hill Head car park: Anger over 'stupid' ditch dug by council

Residents have threatened to fill in a ditch dug by a council which they say restricts their access to a beach. The trench was dug by Fareham Borough Council alongside Salterns car park at Hill Head on the Hampshire coast. More than 70 residents have signed a petition against the...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

653K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy