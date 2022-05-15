ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Index suggests home buyer and seller confidence remains strong

By Vicky Shaw
Home buyers and sellers remain confident about their prospects in the next few months, according to a property sentiment index.

Just over three-quarters (76%) of active home buyers are confident of being able to buy a property within the next three months.

This was a slight increase when compared with 75% who felt this way in March.

And 82% of sellers are also confident about being able to complete a sale within three months, a percentage which was unchanged from the previous month, according to the research from property website OnTheMarket.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of properties were sold within 30 days of first being advertised for sale, according to the latest report, compared with 54% in April 2021.

Sentiment data is collected using questions on the OnTheMarket website, with more than 120,000 responses on average per month. The latest findings were taken from April data.

