ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Cruise expresses desire to land helicopter in Trafalgar Square

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJTAS_0ffCCDiY00

Tom Cruise wants to follow in the Duke of Edinburgh’s footsteps and land a helicopter in an iconic London landmark.

The Hollywood A-lister was a special guest at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, introducing The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery at the open-air arena in Windsor.

The 59-year-old actor, best known for action film franchises Top Gun and Mission Impossible, told presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham that the Queen “is a woman I greatly admire”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mz7x7_0ffCCDiY00

He said: “It is a wonderful, wonderful event. I’m very honoured to be here, it’s a real privilege.

“I think she’s someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she’s accomplished has been historic.

“Presidents, world leaders, people of all walks of life. I think that not just America, but the world knows her dignity and devotion and kindness, that’s what we I’ve always felt about her.

“(She is) someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years.”

While speaking to Schofield and Etchingham backstage, Cruise recalled a particular anecdote with the late duke, whom he had met at a charity event.

He said: “There was a moment, of course we were talking about pilots, we had to talk about helicopters, and he was telling me the wonderful story of how he got the first helicopter into Buckingham Palace during (the Queen’s) coronation.

“Fantastic story. I was this close to going ‘I’d like to land a helicopter, if you ever need a helicopter, I think I could put it right there.’

“Since I was four-years-old I wanted to make movies and fly airplanes.”

Schofield later retorted: “I hope that we planted a little seed and at some stage you get to land a helicopter in Buckingham Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTyqk_0ffCCDiY00

“Let me do it in Trafalgar Square ,” Cruise said.

Cruise later introduced what he said was “one of the most enthralling, thrilling, heart-in-mouth displays” as he announced a performance by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery live at an open-air arena being staged close to Windsor Castle.

He said: “It takes huge courage and discipline to do what they do, galloping with guns that were fired in the battles of the First World War, weighing one-and-a-half tonnes, with no brakes.

“The drive demonstrates absolute trust between horse and rider.”

The crowd clapped in time to the music as an orchestra played and the horses galloped around the arena.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Phillip Schofield
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Lili, and Archie Are Officially Attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be in the U.K. to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, along with their children, Lili and Archie. A Sussex spokesperson revealed, per royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Trafalgar Square#Aircraft#Instagram
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
In Style

Kate Middleton Just Took the Padded Headband Trend to the Extreme

Rather than a fascinator, Kate Middleton has slowly been ushering in the modern-day equivalent to the royal hat with her collection of padded headbands. From her pearl-adorned hairpiece at Prince Louis's christening to a a simple velvet one worn on Christmas Day in 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge has claimed the headband as her unexpected hair hero. And to commemorate Anzac Day (a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand) this morning, she played a game of one-upmanship and took the trend to the very extreme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Thomas Markle announces he is flying to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee – and challenges Meghan and Harry to meet him

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has sensationally announced that he is flying to the UK this year to gatecrash the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the Duchess of Sussex's father claimed he wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple decide to travel over for the celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Elle

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Another Royal in Her 7th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte turns seven today—yes, seven!—and the special occasion has been marked by the release of two previously unseen birthday portraits, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge. “Seven tomorrow!” the caption on the photos, which was shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

653K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy