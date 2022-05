TULSA, Okla. – Tiger Woods shocked the golf world when he decided to play the Masters less than 14 months after a devastating car crash that nearly cost him his right leg. As remarkable as it was for Woods to tee it up that week, the effects of the crash and all the surgeries that followed were evident as he made his way around Augusta National. After rounds of 71-74 on Thursday and Friday, respectively, Woods faded on the weekend with two 78s that left him in 47th place.

