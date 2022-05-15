ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bucks at Celtics: Boston blows out Milwaukee 109-81 to advance to 2022 East finals vs. Miami Heat

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago

The Boston Celtics will advance to the NBA’s 2022 Eastern Conference finals, blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 at TD Garden Sunday afternoon while holding the defending NBA champs to just 12% from 3. The critical win came with a career game from forward Grant Williams, who scored a playoff (and career) high game with 27 points on a sizzling 10-of-22 shooting — including going 7-of-18 from beyond the arc — along with 6 rebounds to lead the Celtics.

Boston managed to hold Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to “just” 25 points, 20 boards, and 9 assists, while also seeing star swingman Jayson Tatum put up 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists, star forward Jaylen Brown 19 points and 8 boards, point guard Marcus Smart 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists while reserve guard Payton Pritchard added 14 points and 5 boards off of the bench.

The Celtics now face the Miami Heat in Game of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday. Let’s take a look at some of the best plays from the series-clinching win captured in images.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

