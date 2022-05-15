ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics highlights: Grant Williams career night, 3-point barrage lifts Boston past Bucks to Miami Heat East finals

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics hit their stride against the Milwaukee Bucks to win their Game 7 against the defending champs 109-81 at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon with a career-high out of forward Grant Williams with 27 points and 6 rebounds while the rest of the team had a balanced game overall.

Four other players scored in double figures against the Bucks (Marcus Smart with 11 points, 7 boards, 10 assists; Payton Pritchard with 14 points, 5 rebounds; Jaylen Brown with 19 points, 8 boards; Jayson Tatum with 23 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists) as the Celtics held the Bucks to just 12% (yes, really) from beyond the arc.

If you missed the game or just want to bask in the glory of the Game 7 win over Milwaukee, check out the clip embedded below to that end, courtesy of the folks over at NBC Sports Boston.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

IN THIS ARTICLE
Facebook
