Celtics highlights: Grant Williams career night, 3-point barrage lifts Boston past Bucks to Miami Heat East finals

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics hit their stride against the Milwaukee Bucks to win their Game 7 against the defending champs 109-81 at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon with a career-high out of forward Grant Williams with 27 points and 6 rebounds while the rest of the team had a balanced game overall.

Four other players scored in double figures against the Bucks (Marcus Smart with 11 points, 7 boards, 10 assists; Payton Pritchard with 14 points, 5 rebounds; Jaylen Brown with 19 points, 8 boards; Jayson Tatum with 23 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists) as the Celtics held the Bucks to just 12% (yes, really) from beyond the arc.

If you missed the game or just want to bask in the glory of the Game 7 win over Milwaukee, check out the clip embedded below to that end, courtesy of the folks over at NBC Sports Boston.

