Multiple People Shot, One Killed at Church in Laguna Woods

Photo: Getty Images

LAGUNA WOODS (CNS) - One person was killed and four others were critically injured today in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, and authorities said they took a suspect into custody.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said the shooting took place around 1:26 p.m. inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 24301 El Toro Road. ``Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are en route to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene,'' the department said, adding that the suspect was detained at the scene. Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said the fatally injured victim was a man, and that a large number of the people inside the church during the shooting were of Taiwanese descent, but he had no further information about the service.

The department said earlier that a weapon was recovered that might have been involved in the shooting. The shooter's motive was not immediately clear. The Los Angeles branch of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent special agents to Laguna Woods to assist the OCSD with its investigation. El Toro Road was closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, and people were urged to avoid the area. Authorities planned a 5 p.m. news conference at the scene to reveal more details.

``A shooting at a church in Laguna Woods has left multiple people injured and one deceased. This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,'' said Rep. Katie Porter, D- Irvine, whose district includes Laguna Woods. ``This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.'' The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted the following statement:

``We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement. No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event.'' The shooting comes one day after a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, was targeted by a heavily armed shooter who killed 10 people and wounded three others. Authorities arrested an 18-year-old man in that crime, which they said was racially motivated. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black.