Minneapolis, MN

3 Place 4th Saturday at Big Tens

purduesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – Junior Isaiah Martin and sophomores Kaia Harris and Safin Wills all placed fourth for the Purdue track & field team on the second day of the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday at the University of Minnesota Track & Field Stadium in Minneapolis....

purduesports.com

purduesports.com

Purdue Starts Slow at NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – The Purdue men's golf team could get nothing going on day one of the NCAA Regionals at the PGA National Resort's Champion Course, sitting in 12th place after 18 holes. The Boilermakers shot an opening-round score of 17-over par 305, to sit 20 shots...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WISH-TV

ProTeam Tactical to open Merrillville location

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based ProTeam Tactical Performance is preparing to open its first location outside of central Indiana. The company, which helps first responders recover from and prevent injuries in a manner similar to collegiate and professional athletes, will bring its model to Merrillville beginning May 23.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Indiana teenager drowns in northern Indiana lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.
SYRACUSE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Newspapers buys KPC Media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — KPC Media, which publishes local newspapers in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola, has announced it will be bought by Fort Wayne Newspapers. KPC reported the deal on Wednesday. According to KPC, Fort Wayne Newspapers will purchase three daily newspapers — The (Kendallville) News Sun, The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Detroit

UPDATE: 2 Indiana Brothers Drown Off Lake Michigan Beach, Police Say

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water. Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two. They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAWYER, MI
WISH-TV

Chicago man shot by Indiana state trooper after Lake County police chase

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Chicago man was shot by an Indiana state trooper Monday after he pulled out a gun during a police chase, say Indiana State Police. Rashawn Thompson lost control of a stolen Chevrolet Malibu on Cline Avenue near I-80 in Gary and got out of the car with a gun in his hand, according to ISP. A state trooper fired at Thompson, who then jumped off of Cline Avenue, which is a 30-foot bridge embankment. He was taken by helicopter to a Chicago hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
michigancitylaporte.com

Washington Park Beach Time Bliss

Picture a blue-sky summer day with vacationers claiming a perfect spot on a glorious stretch of sand along the Lake Michigan shore. In a flash, they’re diving into clear waters, skimming the waves in a watercraft, or building sandcastles and, most importantly, making memories that will last a lifetime. That’s just a taste of what’s in store at Michigan City’s vacation gem – Washington Park, where the community meets the Great Lake in this enticing corner of Northern Indiana. Add in park activities such as visiting a longtime zoo or watching exciting high-speed boat races. Just outside the park’s boundaries, feast at nearby restaurants, play at a top-notch casino, and shop a host of stores and boutiques. West of town, get in touch with nature at Indiana Dunes National Park. The makings of a dream escape are close at hand.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Court of Appeals rules in Vossen’s competency hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Sioux Falls man suspected in a 1974 murder in Minnesota will not have to go to trial. This week, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Algene Vossen is not physically or mentally fit to go to trial for the brutal killing of an elderly woman.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A Multi-County Indiana Sting Operation

A multi-county Indiana sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men earlier this week…one of them was a Deputy Director for the American Legion. Fake profiles of 14-year-old girls were set up on national websites. Police say several men, age 19 to 49, responded to the profiles, wanting to meet the teens for sexual encounters.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Severe Motorcycle VS Deer Incident Sunday In Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities are investigating a crash that caused a road closure in Huntington for about an hour. The Huntington Couty Sheriff’s Department posted pictures to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities told travelers to avoid the area of State Road 105 and Chapel Road because deputies are working a motorcycle versus deer accident with injuries. Because of the severity of the crash, the victim had to be airlifted from the scene. Further details about the crash, including the driver’s name have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, IN

