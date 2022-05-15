ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twin Cities Auto Show Draws Thousands To Fairgrounds

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oa3aT_0ffBzpUu00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It wasn’t quite the State Fair, but thousands soaked in a combination of sun and fair food during Sunday’s Twin Cities Auto Show.

“This is the fun part of my job,” said Scott Lambert, who helps organize the show as the Greater Metro Auto Dealers Association president. “I love putting on the auto show.”

This year marks the second time the event will be held in its new location of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, following a long run at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Lambert says this year, they’re making the most of the extra space.

Twin Cities Auto Show (credit: CBS)

“We realized after we were here last year, we had the ability to make a very experiential event for our customers and make sure that they got to feel and smell and ride in and drive as many vehicles as possible,” he said.

This includes opportunities for guests to test drive cars, or experience rides up manmade mountains and thrilling test courses.

“A lot of these folks, including myself, have been waiting a long time for vehicles and waiting to see (these cars),” said Sean Downey, a Ford representative. “So to get their hands on them and see them in the flesh, people are very excited when they get to see the vehicle they’ve had on order for a couple of months or even a year.”

This year’s show focused on electric, with new models from nearly every automaker on display. Also a highlight in 2022: trucks, which Lambert says are the most popular type of vehicle sold in Minnesota each year.

The show runs from Sunday until May 22. Tickets can be purchased on the Twin Cities Auto Show website .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

24 Hours After Opening, Burglars Strike Minneapolis Bakery

Originally published May 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new bakery featuring goods from a north Minneapolis entrepreneur was burglarized just 24 hours after it opened. Hundreds turned out to welcome Lutunji’s Palate, only to be angered after the owner posted pictures on social media of three suspected burglars. It was the community’s day to celebrate a milestone for one of its own. “That made me feel so loved. The community showed up and showed out,” said Lutunji Abram. Abram is known for her gluten-free peach cobbler. That cobbler and other creations are on display at Lutunji’s Palate. Her prayers and hard work are paying off. But...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Falcon Heights, MN
Falcon Heights, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
mynortheaster.com

When Alumacraft boats were built on Central Avenue

It was the end of World War II. Flour City Ornamental Iron, a south Minneapolis company known for creating beautiful architectural metalwork and fancy elevator cages, had shifted its production capabilities, at the government’s request, to aluminum. But now, there was no longer a need for aluminum bridge pontoons and aircraft parts. Yet, Flour City had the machinery, the metal and the metal-bending know-how. What to do?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Garbage Truck Dumps Burning Trash In Richfield Neighborhood

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A garbage truck fire led to burning trash being dumped on a road in a Richfield neighborhood. According to city officials, Richfield fire crews were dispatched to the scene Wednesday morning near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 68th Street. The garbage was dumped on the road by the garbage truck, and fire crews extinguished the fire. Once the fire was under control, the public works department cleared away the rubbish. “When a garbage truck starts on fire, it is usually coming from the bottom of the haul,” city officials said in a social media post. (credit: City of Richfield) City officials did not say what the cause of the fire was, but did say this is a good reminder not to put electronics and batteries in the garbage. Fires can also start from ashes and oily rags.
RICHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Wcco#Twin Cities Auto Show
CBS Minnesota

Driver Gets Stuck In Concrete In Rochester While Fleeing Police

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A road construction project in Rochester will take a little longer than expected after a vehicle plowed through the newly poured concrete on Monday. It happened just north of downtown, close to where Broadway Avenue crosses Seventh Street. (credit: CBS) Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people. An officer tried pulling the 53-year-old over, but she tried to get away and drove right into fresh concrete, getting stuck. She was taken to Saint Mary’s for a mental health evaluation, and will face multiple charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

High Water, High Risk: Conditions From Heavy Rains Are Recipe For Danger On Many MN Rivers

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — More rain means more dangerous conditions on the water. The Rum River is one of 11 Minnesota rivers flooding right now. First responders just rescued a stuck kayaker last night. Our Jeff Wagner found out why high water can be such a big risk. A trip down the river in hopes of catching some fish was plan for a group of guys at Rum River Central Regional Park. Launching their canoes in an area that is usually a horse trail was likely not part of the plan, but with the area flooded and several roads flooded in...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Injured In Stove Fire At Minneapolis Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after attempting to put out a stove fire inside a Minneapolis apartment. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the Stone Arch 2 apartment building on the 500 block of Second Street Southeast around 10:30 p.m. Firefighters initially found nothing, but residents informed them that someone on the sixth floor was trying to put out a fire in an apartment. In the sixth-floor apartment, crews found heavy smoke, an extinguished stove fire and a woman with burned hands. She was given medical care on scene before Hennepin Healthcare crews arrived and took her to the hospital. The fire did not spread beyond the single apartment, which has been deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross will assist the resident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Are The Benefits Of Ramp Meters?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a part of your commute that might seem like it’s slowing you down. But in reality, it’s actually speeding things up and keeping you safe. If you’ve hit the road on Twin Cities highways, you’ve likely noticed that traffic volume is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said it’s only off by about 5%. Ever the more reason the mini-stop lights you see along on-ramps, known as ramp meters, are getting heavy use again. “I’m sure that they help get the flow of traffic a little bit more consistent where it like normally would bottleneck,”...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.” Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations. “No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

VeeCon To Brings Thousands, Including Some Big Celebs, To Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published May 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may well be the glitziest thing to happen to Minneapolis since the pandemic began, and it’s happening later this week. VeeCon is a unique conference bringing people from around the world, including some big celebrities. It’s tricky to explain something that’s never happened before, and it’s happening at U.S. Bank Stadium. That’s thanks in large part to a southern Minnesota native who hit the big time: Maha Abouelenein. “Born and raised in Mankato. Lived overseas for 23 years in Egypt and Dubai, but my home is in Minnesota. My heart is in Minnesota,” said Abouelenein,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Construction Begins Next Week On New Bde Maka Ska Concessions Pavilion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beginning Monday, construction on the new concessions pavilion area at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis will be underway. The project includes two new buildings with new, all-gender accessible restrooms and ample outdoor public seating, according to the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. Some of the construction impacts include the boat launch being closed from June 6 to Sept. 16 and trailered boats will not be allowed on or off the lake during the launch closure. Trail closures and possible road closures are also expected. The Minneapolis Sailing Center and Wheel Fun Rentals will still operate on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thief Steals Car With Dog Inside In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A thief drove off with a car in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday that had a dog inside. The owner tells WCCO that the car, a black Honda CR-V with license plate MAB091, was stolen at about 3:30 p.m. from outside the Encore Minneapolis apartment complex, located near Gold Medal Park in Downtown East. (credit: Emily Moe) A 2-year-old dog named Lolita, aka “Lolo,” was in the car at the time. Anyone who spots the vehicle or the dog is asked to call 911.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

HomeHelpMN opens for applications Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — The COVID pandemic was financially tough for many people, and a Minnesota program is stepping in to help homeowners who are falling behind on their payments. The HomeHelpMN COVID-19 Homeowner Assistance Fund will offer both financial assistance or guide homeowners resources to help them stay in their homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy