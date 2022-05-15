Twin Cities Auto Show Draws Thousands To Fairgrounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It wasn’t quite the State Fair, but thousands soaked in a combination of sun and fair food during Sunday’s Twin Cities Auto Show.

“This is the fun part of my job,” said Scott Lambert, who helps organize the show as the Greater Metro Auto Dealers Association president. “I love putting on the auto show.”

This year marks the second time the event will be held in its new location of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, following a long run at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Lambert says this year, they’re making the most of the extra space.

“We realized after we were here last year, we had the ability to make a very experiential event for our customers and make sure that they got to feel and smell and ride in and drive as many vehicles as possible,” he said.

This includes opportunities for guests to test drive cars, or experience rides up manmade mountains and thrilling test courses.

“A lot of these folks, including myself, have been waiting a long time for vehicles and waiting to see (these cars),” said Sean Downey, a Ford representative. “So to get their hands on them and see them in the flesh, people are very excited when they get to see the vehicle they’ve had on order for a couple of months or even a year.”

This year’s show focused on electric, with new models from nearly every automaker on display. Also a highlight in 2022: trucks, which Lambert says are the most popular type of vehicle sold in Minnesota each year.

The show runs from Sunday until May 22. Tickets can be purchased on the Twin Cities Auto Show website .