Twitter has said it is “committed” to completing the deal to sell the company to Elon Musk on the “agreed price and terms” amid suggestions the billionaire was trying to renegotiate or even walk away from the transaction.On Tuesday, the Tesla and SpaceX boss said the deal “cannot move forward” until he sees proof from Twitter of its estimation that spam and fake accounts make up only around 5% of the platform’s userbase.But in a statement issued alongside a document filing in the US, Twitter has reaffirmed its position.“Twitter is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and...

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO