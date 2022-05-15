Sunday Evening Forecast: Storms tonight, very warm this week

TONIGHT: Severe threat diminishing, but 1-inch sized hail and gusty winds may continue through the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: NW, changing to SE at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain as a cold front tries to move in. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.