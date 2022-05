With the Minnesota Wild’s season officially over after they lost Game 6 to the St. Louis Blues, this will be the final edition of the Wild Check-In for the 2021-22 season. They had a lot of ups and downs, but through it all, they persevered and had their best record to date with the exception of their postseason result. They basically reset the record books and entertained their fans nearly every night.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO