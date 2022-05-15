Cardinal Newman beats Melbourne Central Catholic, 3-0 in baseball regional semis

PORT LUCIE, Florida - A man in Florida spotted a "one-in-a-million" yellow cardinal in his yard, and it inspired him to become an avid birdwatcher. Jeremiah Vreeland said, "the yellow northern cardinal first arrived in our Port Saint Lucie, Florida backyard mid April of 2021. My neighbor was the first to see the cardinal, and brought the bird to my attention. Not knowing anything about birds, I googled "yellow cardinal" and realized just how rare the bird was."

