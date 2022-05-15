Crews half forward progress of Major Emergency brushfire in Chatsworth

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a brushfire in Chatsworth Sunday afternoon, which was being aided by high-powered winds in the area.

The fire was classified as a Major Emergency category blaze and was first reported just before 3:30 p.m., and had already engulfed two acres of grass in the area near the 118 Freeway and Porter Ranch Drive.

It was said to be quickly approaching an area of heavy vegetation as the 10-15 mile per hour winds fueled its forward movement.

Three water-dropping LAFD helicopters were dispatched to the scene as over 140 ground units continued to work towards containing the fire.

At 4:30 p.m., the crews reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped at about seven acres.

The fire was 75% contained at 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no structures were immediately threatened by the flames.

California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert at 4 p.m. for the Porter Ranch offramp of the 118 Freeway for at least an hour as the fire raged on in the area.

One vehicle was destroyed by the fire, a pedestrian pickup truck parked at the park-and-ride lot in the area.

Late Sunday evening, LAFD issued a press release that said, "While the fire's origin has been localized to (at or near) a freeway adjacent homeless encampment, the specific cause of the wildfire has yet to be determined by Investigators."

Crews were expected to remain on hand over night.

A string of fires also broke out in the Porter Ranch and Granada Hills areas earlier in the week , after a group of suspects were witnessed lighting fireworks out of their van as it drove along the 118 Freeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.