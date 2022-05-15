ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews half forward progress of Major Emergency brushfire in Chatsworth

By CBSLA Staff
Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a brushfire in Chatsworth Sunday afternoon, which was being aided by high-powered winds in the area.

The fire was classified as a Major Emergency category blaze and was first reported just before 3:30 p.m., and had already engulfed two acres of grass in the area near the 118 Freeway and Porter Ranch Drive.

It was said to be quickly approaching an area of heavy vegetation as the 10-15 mile per hour winds fueled its forward movement.

Three water-dropping LAFD helicopters were dispatched to the scene as over 140 ground units continued to work towards containing the fire.

At 4:30 p.m., the crews reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped at about seven acres.

The fire was 75% contained at 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no structures were immediately threatened by the flames.

California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert at 4 p.m. for the Porter Ranch offramp of the 118 Freeway for at least an hour as the fire raged on in the area.

One vehicle was destroyed by the fire, a pedestrian pickup truck parked at the park-and-ride lot in the area.

Late Sunday evening, LAFD issued a press release that said, "While the fire's origin has been localized to (at or near) a freeway adjacent homeless encampment, the specific cause of the wildfire has yet to be determined by Investigators."

Crews were expected to remain on hand over night.

A string of fires also broke out in the Porter Ranch and Granada Hills areas earlier in the week , after a group of suspects were witnessed lighting fireworks out of their van as it drove along the 118 Freeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

CBS LA

LA firefighter badly wounded in 2020 fire, explosion turns to fishing during recovery

A Los Angeles firefighter who was badly burned in a massive downtown L.A. explosion and fire two years ago is continuing his road to recovery. On May 16, 2020, explosions rocked a burning downtown vape shop. L.A. Fire Capt. Victor Aguirre rushed in to save lives and was the last firefighter to escape down a ladder when it was engulfed by a fireball. "I thought, this is how I die," Aguirre said. In total, 11 firefighters were hurt in the explosion. Aguirre's burns were catastrophic. "I went from fourth-degree burns, which is your bones being burned,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

AAA Tow Truck Overturns In Freeway Crash | Anaheim

05.17.2022 | 1:16 AM | ANAHEIM – California Highway Patrol, Santa Ana responded to an overturned full-size Heavy Duty Flat bead Triple A Tow Truck. The truck hit the safety barrier, rolled & broke off the rear axle. The tow truck driver was transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. CHP issued a Sig Alert for at least 1.5 hours. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Brush Fire Burns in Griffith Park

Firefighters are battling a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles' Griffith Park. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. Smoke appeared to be rising from east of Griffith Observatory. Refresh this page for updates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Man found dead underneath freeway transition ramps in Newhall

Mental health issues are believed to be connected to a man who was found dead underneath the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange early Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The body was found after California Highway Patrol officers were called to the area regarding a vehicle partially blocking...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
