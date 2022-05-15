ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Major emergency brushfire breaks out in Chatsworth

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 115 Los Angeles Fire Department units, including three water-dropping...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Multiple Trailers Burn in Back of Warehouse

Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters battled flames in multiple trailers behind a warehouse in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley early Monday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a call of an outside rubbish fire reported by California Highway Patrol around 3:15 a.m. May 16, on the 2800 block of Rangoon Street. When units arrived to the location, they found a large dumpster on at least two trailers disconnected from the semi truck engulfed in flames.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fire Breaks Out Inside Structure In Valencia Industrial Center

A fire was reported inside a commercial structure in the Valencia industrial center Monday evening. The structure fire in the Valencia industrial center was reported at about 8 p.m. Monday on the 25600 block of Rye Canyon Road near the intersection of Avenue Stanford, according to Maria Grycan, Community Services Liason with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu spared from Los Angeles County’s unprecedented water restrictions

In an unprecedented move, the Metropolitan Water District has mandated affiliated agencies it supplies with restricted outdoor watering to just one day a week. The sweeping new restriction to begin June 1 is in response to the state’s severe drought and one of the driest years on record. Even though MWD supplies water to Los […] The post Malibu spared from Los Angeles County’s unprecedented water restrictions appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters
signalscv.com

Man found dead underneath freeway transition ramps in Newhall

Mental health issues are believed to be connected to a man who was found dead underneath the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange early Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The body was found after California Highway Patrol officers were called to the area regarding a vehicle partially blocking...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Found Dead Near 5, 14 Freeway Interchange In Santa Clarita

A Santa Clarita man was found deceased early Sunday morning near the 5/14 Freeway interchange. Around 3:41 a.m. Sunday, officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office: responded to the southbound 5 Freeway interchange to the northbound 14 Freeway regarding a vehicle partially blocking the traffic lanes, according to Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorist found dead at freeway transition ramps

A man suffering from mental issues, abandoned his vehicle on the Golden State (5) Freeway, at the outskirts of Sylmar, and was found dead Sunday under the transition ramps to the Antelope (14) Valley and Golden State (5) freeways, authorities said. The motorist was identified as Kirk Michael MacDonald, of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
firefighternation.com

Oops! Los Angeles County (CA) Rattled By Mistaken Evac Order

Los Angeles County residents got a shock Saturday when they were advised to evacuate their homes, but there was no fire. The errant evacuation notice suffered from two glitches. First, the notice went out to most of the county when it was intended only for Glendale residents in the area of Chevy Chase Canyon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Robert Bailey Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 110 Freeway [Los Angeles, CA]

54-Year-Old Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident near 4th Street. The accident happened on the northbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the 4th Street overpass. According to the medical examiner, Bailey succumbed to his injuries at the hospital after receiving blunt force trauma injuries from the motorcycle vs car crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy