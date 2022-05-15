Major emergency brushfire breaks out in Chatsworth

In an unprecedented move, the Metropolitan Water District has mandated affiliated agencies it supplies with restricted outdoor watering to just one day a week. The sweeping new restriction to begin June 1 is in response to the state’s severe drought and one of the driest years on record. Even though MWD supplies water to Los […] The post Malibu spared from Los Angeles County’s unprecedented water restrictions appeared first on The Malibu Times.

MALIBU, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO