Major emergency brushfire breaks out in Chatsworth

Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters battled flames in multiple trailers behind a warehouse in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley early Monday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a call of an outside rubbish fire reported by California Highway Patrol around 3:15 a.m. May 16, on the 2800 block of Rangoon Street. When units arrived to the location, they found a large dumpster on at least two trailers disconnected from the semi truck engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0