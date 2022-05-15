Former Arizona DL Trevon Mason signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason (90) tracks down San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire (4) for a sack in the first quarter of the Wildcats home opener at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 11, 2021. Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Trevon Mason announced on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon that he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent.

Mason previously had a rookie minicamp invite from the New York Jets, but will now join the Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

In three seasons at Arizona, the 6-foot-6-inch, 305-pound Mason recorded 106 tackles, 15 stops for losses and seven pass breakups in 28 games; he started 25 games at the UA.

Other undrafted free agents from Arizona to sign with NFL teams: Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (Atlanta Falcons), kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) and linebacker Anthony Pandy (Arizona Cardinals).