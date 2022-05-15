ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado to see 'Super Flower Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse Sunday night

By Jonathan Ingraham
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

Get ready for the " Super Flower Blood Moon " total lunar eclipse tonight.

On Sunday night the sun, moon and Earth will align, casting Earth's shadow on the full moon's surface. The shadow gives the moon a striking reddish hue, hence why lunar eclipses are also called blood moons.

Coloradans among history-making team on Mount Everest

This month's full moon is also a "super moon," meaning it looks bigger and brighter than usual because it's at the closest point to Earth in its orbit. The "flower" denotation is because May's full moon is a spring-themed nickname.

11 of Colorado's official symbols in nature: Our finest

Unlike solar eclipses, eye protection isn't needed to watch a lunar eclipse, but binoculars or a telescope will help improve the viewing.

People who are out of the viewing area can tune in to NASA's livestream this weekend to catch the total lunar eclipse starting at 7:32 p.m. MDT on Sunday.

Happy Trails: New open space a lovely slice of backcountry north of Colorado Springs

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

If We Freeze Friday Night, Here’s How To Trap Pockets Of Warm Air To Protect Your Annuals

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s growing concern for freezing temperatures along the Front Range of Colorado later this week. A cold and potentially wet storm will arrive by Thursday evening and it will impact the region into Saturday. Snow is expected in the mountains with a chilly rain in Denver. There is a chance the rain could mix with or change to snow Friday night into Saturday morning across the lower elevations. If you’ve already planted your vegetables and flowers this spring you’ll want to take action to protect them. Of utmost concern would be your annuals. The good news with this...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The Mountains, Denver Will See Rain And Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – More warm weather will dominate Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday before an enormous change. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain, snow, and unusually cold temperatures. Before a powerful cold front arrives Thursday evening, temperatures will reach at least 80 degrees again in Denver on Wednesday followed by upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Thursday. These temperatures are far above normal for May. There is also another chance for late day thunderstorms on Wednesday mostly in the southeast region of the state and far from the Denver metro area. The chance for a thunderstorm along the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Lunar Eclipses#Coloradans
9NEWS

Expert gives 2022 miller moth outlook for Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It's miller moth season, and we can expect more of them than usual this year. The insects' year-long migration pattern takes them to the Front Range in May and June between stops on the Eastern Plains and the high country. A Next with Kyle Clark viewer...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Why Colorado Tokers Love Gator Breath

When I was growing up, all of my sports allegiances came from family trees or local ties except for Florida teams. This odd affinity had nothing to do with the state itself. I was inspired by the mascots. Naming a team after dolphins, marlins or jaguars is an easy way to get kids interested, and my favorite was the Florida Gators.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
KXRM

Colorado ‘Most Endangered Places’ Program celebrates 25 years

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It’s been 25 years since Colorado’s Most Endangered Places Program was created to provide advocacy, awareness, and technical assistance to significant historical sites throughout colorado that are in danger of being lost. Since 1997 the program has highlighted 130 historical sites throughout the state; 54 sites have been saved, and only seven […]
OutThere Colorado

Colorado snubbed in 'best summer vacation' spots ranking

Omaha, Nebraska. Springfield, Missouri. Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to a recent ranking released by WalletHub.com, all three of those places are better summer travel destinations than the Colorado spots included in their data analysis, along with 33 other American metros. By comparing 43 relevant metrics spread across six categories (travel costs...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

It's sweltering now – but 24 inches of snow could soon fall in Colorado

Don't be fooled by the scorching hot temperatures around the state of Colorado on Tuesday – there's still a chance snow could impact your weekend plans. Based on National Weather Service forecasts, precipitation could roll through the state on Friday, with night time lows in the teens in some areas expected to result in snow. This storm could linger through Sunday. Right now, the central mountain and northern mountain regions...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Grand Junction Reports Highest Winds in 3 Decades

Grand Junction is competing for the title of Windy City because the city just shattered its own record when it comes to average winds. According to a new report from the US National Weather Service for Grand Junction, Colorado we've seen higher winds in the past month than we have in 35 years!
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy