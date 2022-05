The Birmingham Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars 30-17 on Sunday to stay undefeated though the halfway mark of the inaugural USFL season. In the week 5 matchup, Birmingham found themselves down by 10 points in the second quarter, but were able to go on a 23-0 run to give them the double digit victory. Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith went 17-of-22 on passing for 203 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, while Birmingham's other quarterback Alex McGough, who was picked sixth overall by team, added on to the passing total, going 4-of-11 for 50 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO