Brooklyn Park, MN

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in...

CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KROC News

Lakeville Man Charged in Hit & Run Involving Tow Truck Operators

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Lakeville man was arraigned today at the Rice County Courthouse in Faribault on felony charges stemming from a hit-and-run incident on I-35 late Sunday night. 39-year-old Marlon Fleming is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation for striking two tow truck operators with...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36. (credit: CBS) He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

1 dead in early morning crash on Highway 36 in Roseville, Minn.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Roseville early Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 36 near Dale Street around 2:48 a.m. A 30-year-old man from North St. Paul was driving a...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KEYC

Minnesota to pay $1.5M to man arrested during Floyd protest

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to a man who said police used excessive force when he was arrested during the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020. Jaleel Stallings also alleged in his federal lawsuit that several of his constitutional rights were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

State Patrol Has Found Vehicle Involved in I-35 Hit & Run

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says it has located the vehicle involved in a hit and run on I-35 in southern Minnesota early Monday. The vehicle, a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, struck and injured two tow truck operators who were working to remove the vehicle from the median along northbound I-35 just north of Northfield. The State Patrol yesterday issued an advisory asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect vehicle.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Seeks Driver Who Hit 2 Tow Truck Operators On I-35

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver the agency says hit two people on a stretch of highway in southern Minnesota early Monday morning. The patrol said two tow truck operators were trying to remove a vehicle from the median on northbound Interstate 35 near Webster Township. Just before 2 a.m., a driver in a 2006 Lincoln MKZ allegedly hit the two men and drove off. Both men were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. On Tuesday, the State Patrol updated that they found the vehicle involved in the incident, a black Lincoln with damage on its driver’s side door and missing its driver’s side mirror. They say that the investigation remains “open and active.” Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call 507-285-7409.
WEBSTER, MN
bulletin-news.com

Amir Locke’s Cousin Pleads Guilty in St. Paul Homicide

In a case that led to search warrants in Minneapolis and an officer fatally shooting Amir Locke, an 18-year-old pled guilty Friday in the killing of a 38-year-old man on a St. Paul street. During a hearing on Friday, Mekhi Speed, Locke’s cousin, addressed questions from a prosecution and his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend Last Year

A woman from St. Paul was sentenced to more than ten years in jail on Tuesday for fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the back with a kitchen knife last year after an argument. After pleading guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in the Sept. 10 shooting of Eric T. Brown, 23, of Minneapolis, on St. Paul’s East Side, Kayla J. Pope, 22, was sentenced to 128 months in Ramsey County District Court.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Police: Rochester man arrested for racially-biased crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old Rochester man was arrested for an alleged racially-biased incident. Police said a 47-year-old Hispanic male reported to his business in the 800 block of 4th St. SE. A person across the street began yelling racial slurs toward him, accused him of raping children and told him to go back to his country.
ROCHESTER, MN
