ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osseo, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Osseo, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
106.9 KROC

Lakeville Man Charged in Hit & Run Involving Tow Truck Operators

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Lakeville man was arraigned today at the Rice County Courthouse in Faribault on felony charges stemming from a hit-and-run incident on I-35 late Sunday night. 39-year-old Marlon Fleming is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation for striking two tow truck operators with...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36. (credit: CBS) He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Brooklyn#Twin Cities
fox9.com

1 dead in early morning crash on Highway 36 in Roseville, Minn.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Roseville early Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 36 near Dale Street around 2:48 a.m. A 30-year-old man from North St. Paul was driving a...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KEYC

Minnesota to pay $1.5M to man arrested during Floyd protest

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to a man who said police used excessive force when he was arrested during the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020. Jaleel Stallings also alleged in his federal lawsuit that several of his constitutional rights were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend Last Year

A woman from St. Paul was sentenced to more than ten years in jail on Tuesday for fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the back with a kitchen knife last year after an argument. After pleading guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in the Sept. 10 shooting of Eric T. Brown, 23, of Minneapolis, on St. Paul’s East Side, Kayla J. Pope, 22, was sentenced to 128 months in Ramsey County District Court.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Police: Rochester man arrested for racially-biased crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old Rochester man was arrested for an alleged racially-biased incident. Police said a 47-year-old Hispanic male reported to his business in the 800 block of 4th St. SE. A person across the street began yelling racial slurs toward him, accused him of raping children and told him to go back to his country.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Suspect vehicle located in hit-and-run that hurt 2 tow truck drivers

(FOX 9) - The suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning has been located. The Minnesota State Patrol on Tuesday said the vehicle, which was described as a Lincoln MKZ, has been located, noting this is an "open and active investigation." It's unclear if the suspected driver has been arrested.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

California Man Charged In Hopkins Apartment Shooting

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) – A 43-year-old California man faces charges in connection to Monday morning’s apartment shooting in Hopkins that left one man injured. Juan Antonio Partida Ramos of Southgate, California, was charged with second-degree assault in Hennepin County. According to the complaint, Hopkins police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, who was hospitalized with “substantial injuries” but is expected to survive, documents say. A witness said she was present when Partida Ramos and the victim had an argument about being “manly,” and he took a gun from his waist, pointing it at the victim. Several witnesses said they didn’t see the shooting happen, but saw Partida Ramos with a gun immediately afterwards. They then took his gun and put it in the bedroom to keep it away from him, the complaint says. Police arrested Partida Ramos outside of the apartment. They then executed a search warrant and found the 9mm pistol in the bedroom. The suspect is currently in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
HOPKINS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Medford man killed in crash west of Elysian; Waterville woman airlifted

A Medford man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Elysian. The crash happened on Highway 60 at 7:22 a.m. when an eastbound Cadillac CTS and a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander collided. The name of the fatally injured Cadillac driver, a 49-year-old Medford man, was not released. Kelsie Erlene...
MEDFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy