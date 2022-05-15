ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IN

UPDATE: Two dead and two in jail after alleged burglary attempt in Dekalb County

By Ian Randall
WOWO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation related to a shooting in the 1600 block of State Road 8. Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident...

www.wowo.com

Comments / 2

Related
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for person in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a parking lot theft investigation. The theft took place on May 17 at the CVS Pharmacy located at 3600 Cassopolis Street. If you have any information on...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Woman found with methamphetamine in vehicle, child in backseat

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A woman was arrested after police found her in a vehicle with methamphetamine and a child in the backseat, according to the probable cause affidavit. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department was called to an address on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Moped driver suffers head injury in C.R. 26 crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A moped driver suffered a serious head injury in a crash on Thursday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 9:51 p.m., a 2021 KYMCO Moped was traveling east on C.R. 26 near C.R. 9 when it ran off the south side of the road and crashed into a curb.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Motorcyclist Killed in LaPorte County Crash

A motorcyclist died yesterday afternoon in Rolling Prairie after rear-ending a car. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department says 24-year-old Erik Smith, originally from Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 5 p-m on U-S 20. The driver of the car was stopped waiting to turn...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dekalb County, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Churubusco, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, IN
WOWO News

Victim Identified In Tuesday Cement Truck Crash In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who crashed into a cement truck on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to reports from Indiana State Police, the cement truck was headed south on US 27 when an SUV was crossing US 27 from Flatrock Road. The report indicates that the SUV did not yield the right of way to the cement truck, causing the crash. The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Randolph Kearby of Columbia City was first said to be in critical condition but later died from their injuries Thursday morning, according to the coroner. The driver of the cement truck was reported to have only suffered minor injuries. Kearby’s death was ruled an accident, marking the 16th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested on drug charges following monthslong investigation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested on Monday following a three-month narcotics investigation, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced. While undercover, officers purchased approximately 176.28 grams (0.4 pounds) of methamphetamine, a 9mm CZ Scorpion handgun, high-capacity clips, and ammunition from 27-year-old Austin Zarse. When officers approached...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Coroner IDs Fort Wayne woman killed in crash on Lindenwood Avenue

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash near the University of St. Francis campus. At 3:35 p.m. Monday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Lindenwood Avenue. Tags. Crime. Coroner IDs Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Jail#Burglary#Violent Crime#Wowo#The Indiana State Police#Auburn Police Department
WOWO News

Motorcyclist dies in Friday night crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A motorcyclist died in a Friday night crash on the city’s southeast side. Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Oxford Street and Bueter Drive at 9:01 p.m. on a report of a crash with injuries involving an SUV and a motorcycle. Officers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Child’s broken bones leads to felony charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The father of a child who somehow suffered fractured bones in his leg as well as broken ribs and a broken clavicle is now facing felony neglect charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged 34-year-old Terry L. Hargis, Jr., with three Level 3...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Elkhart Police officer hit by vehicle at scene of accident

ELKHART, Ind. – An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning while at the scene of a crash, police reported. At 4:47 a.m., dispatch got a call about a two-vehicle crash at W. Hively and Benham Avenues. While directing traffic at the...
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

Motorcyclist killed, ejected in northern Ind. crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Orland, Indiana man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of State Road 120 and County Road 300 West around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say 74-year-old Kenneth Steele was headed east on SR 120 on a motorcycle when […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Fatal Accident

An Idaho man lost his life in a La Porte County crash Thursday afternoon. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, a 2018 Subaru SUV driven by 37-year-old Benjamin E. Oudhuis, of Rolling Prairie, was eastbound on U.S. 20 and was stopped in the passing lane yielding to westbound U.S. 20 traffic when his vehicle was reportedly rear-ended.
LA PORTE, IN
wkvi.com

Two Injured in Starke County Accident

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Starke County. Police say an investigation found that a GMC truck driven by 28-year-old Cody Kozubik, of Knox, was hauling a trailer westbound on State Road 10 near 700 E. when the truck hit a small bump in the road which caused the trailer to detach from the vehicle. The trailer then went into the eastbound lane which reportedly struck a Chrysler van driven by 54-year-old Krista Greer of Plymouth.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Warsaw man arrested on drug charges after fleeing from officials

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man is behind bars on drug charges after a three-month investigation. The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement TEam (NET 43) conducted undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Austin Nathaniel Zarse totaling 176.28 grams along with a 9mm handgun, high-capacity clips and ammunition. When officers approached Zarse...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Officer Saves Kokomo Man Thrown From Boat

PERU – An Indiana Conservation Officer was in the right place at the right time Thursday morning, May 19, saving the life of a Kokomo man. Robert Boyd, 76, was rescued in Mississinewa Lake at approximately 10:25 a.m. by Indiana Conservation Officer Hunter Law. Boyd was operating his watercraft...
KOKOMO, IN
13abc.com

Meijer employee found dead in store

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Meijer employee was found dead Thursday morning. Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around 5:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found Casey Ian Smith, 41, unconscious in the store. According to police, life saving measures...
MAUMEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy