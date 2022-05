KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez homered and fellow rookie Emmanuel Rivera hit a go-ahead triple, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Chicago White Sox 6-2 Wednesday night.Witt, Melendez and Rivera each had two hits.Rivera's sinking liner escaped a diving Adam Engel, rolling into the right field corner for a triple that drove in Melendez with the tiebreaking run in the sixth.Melendez padded the lead with a two-run homer, his second, in the eighth.Witt hit his fourth home run, a 436-foot drive off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.In his return from the COVID-19-related injured...

