Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout

It appears the Ravens plan to add a veteran to this group. That strategy has failed in the past. Players leaguewide praise Lamar Jackson, but veteran receivers -- if they can avoid it -- steer clear of Baltimore. The Ravens have a superstar quarterback whose rushing talents force them to use a receiver-unfriendly offense, which requires drafting wideout talent. Baltimore lured Sammy Watkins, but he was not the team's first, second, or third choice in free agency. Watkins is now a Packer. Rashod Bateman leads Mark Andrews' support staff, post-Marquise Brown, with former third-rounder Devin Duvernay ticketed for a much bigger role.
