ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Victor Reyes (right quad strain) to be placed on 10-day IL

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReyes had been on the IL since April 23rd with a left quad strain and was activated prior...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

P.J. Tucker (calf) available for Tuesday

Tucker has been dealing with a calf strain since before the playoffs have started, and he continues to find himself on the injury report because of it. He has been able to mostly play through it, and he will be able to do so again on Tuesday. The veteran forward has been important to the Heat's success in the playoffs, and he will likely continue to play a big role for the team in the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Bo Bichette goes deep on Monday against Mariners

Bichette has been slumping of late and has had a down season, so it was good to see him get going here after a hitless weekend. He did strike out once in the game, giving him 40 for the season and a 25.3% strikeout rate. Bichette will get going eventually and, other than his inflated strikeout rate, his batted ball profile doesn't look all that much different from last year. Avoid the urge to sell low and expect Bichette to turn things around soon.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (5/17) PREMIUM

The main slate differs on DraftKings and FanDuel because of doubleheaders. As a result, DraftKings’ main slate is 10 games, including two games that are the second of a doubleheader. Meanwhile, FanDuel’s main slate is eight games. Tuesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. It's up in the air if the...
GAMBLING
fantasypros.com

Willy Adames to miss first game of the season on Monday

Milwaukee Brewers SS Willy Adames (ankle) is set to miss his first game of the season on Monday due to an ankle injury suffered on Sunday. (Adam McCalvy on twitter) Adames suffered an ankle sprain to his left ankle on Sunday when standing up after crossing the plate sliding, ultimately catching his ankle in the dirt. With the shortstop out on Monday Luis Urias is set to man the helm at the position and will bat second. For now Adames should be considered day-to-day with the injury.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad#Il
fantasypros.com

8 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (Fantasy Baseball)

What makes fantasy sports so much fun? All pseudo GMs have their own specific answer to this question, but odds are high that most responses would deal with the fact that the landscape is always changing, especially during the season. There’s always new data to explore and new opinions to be formed. Plus, the collective fantasy community is wrong on so much. If the consensus opinion on every player was always right, then there would be no reason to trade, steals and busts would no longer exist, and the first managers to pick in their drafts would have the best teams and dominate the league.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Phillip Lindsay to sign one year contract with the Indianapolis Colts

Lindsay was a surprise breakthrough star for the Broncos back in 2018 when he debuted as a undrafted RB out of Colorado as he went off for nine TD's through just eight games started in his first season. The Colorado running back is still not worth too much of a look in fantasy as he is nothing more than a depth add for the Colts as Jonathan Taylor remains firmly implanted atop the Colts depth chart and as the top running back in the league. Lindsay is likely to be used in a similar way that Marlon Mack was used prior to his departure to the Houston Texans which was a very small role resulting in his desire to leave, the depth chart for the Colts will likely also see Nyheim Hines remain in his role as the main pass catching back ahead of Lindsay as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable to play Tuesday

Martin continues to deal with a left-ankle sprain that will leave his status for Tuesday in question. It isn't clear if he will be good to go or not, but either way, he rarely finds his way into the rotation. Neither his presence nor his absence will have much of an impact on Miami's lineup.
BASKETBALL
fantasypros.com

Jahan Dotson signs rookie contract with Commanders on Wednesday

The Washington Commanders have signed 1st round pick rookie WR Jahan Dotson to a rookie contract on Wednesday worth roughly $15.05 million. (Nicki Jhabvala) Dotson, who was selected with the 16th overall pick in last months draft, has officially signed his rookie contract to play with the Commanders on a 4-year deal. The rookie WR will likely line up as the teams WR2 or WR3 depending on how camp this summer goes as coach Ron Rivera has also stated that Curtis Samuel is looking fantastic. Dotson is a mid first round pick in dynasty rookie drafts and is roughly a 14th rounder in redraft leagues at the moment, though he may see that increase as the summer goes on.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Marcus Smart MRI results come back clean on foot

Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart (foot) underwent an MRI on Monday morning and the results came back clean, giving hope to the team that he may be available. (Adrian Wojnarowski on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smart has been essential in the Celtics run to the Eastern Conference Finals as he averaged...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Adrian Houser strikes out six in loss to Braves

Brewers SP Adrian Houser was solid on the mound Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits while also walking two and striking out six in six innings pitched in the Brewers' 3-0 loss to the Braves. Fantasy Impact:. Houser allowed less than three runs for just the second time in...
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Art Warren picks up win over Guardians on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds RP Art Warren pitched one inning on Tuesday, walking one, and allowing one hit for two earned runs in the Reds' 5-4 win over the Guardians. Warren picked up the win on Tuesday despite nearly picking up a loss as he was brutal on the mound. The relief pitcher came in with a two run lead and walked one before giving up a 2-run homer which forced the game into extra innings, thus this win is not really his earned win and with a ERA of 7.11 he is not worth rostering anyway.
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Jake Odorizzi (leg) placed on 15-day IL

The Houston Astros announced they have played RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 15-day IL with lower left leg discomfort. (Houston Astros on Twitter) Jake Odorizzi was placed the 15-day IL after being carted off the field following an injury to his left leg covering first base on Monday night. Odorizzi was off there great start this season, the owner of a 3-2 record and 3.13 ERA through his first seven starts of the season. Fantasy mangers should monitor Odorizzi's status in the coming weeks but he appears to have avoided any major damage at this point and could see the minimum stay on the IL.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Mining for Saves Early in the Season (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

With this year’s baseball season still in its infancy, the good teams are beginning to separate themselves from the mid-to-lower half of the league. You may also be finding holes within your fantasy team that need to be filled. While you are digging for points to help out your team, you may want to look at finding help within the bullpen.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tarik Cohen suffers apparent serious leg injury in live video on Tuesday

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen appeared to have badly injured his leg in a video streamed on his Instagram live after he recently recovered from an ACL injury. (Ari Meirov on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is brutal news for Cohen as he had just recovered from an ACL injury suffered...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Eduardo Rodriguez leaves start with apparent injury after recording one out

Eduardo Rodriguez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while recording just one out before leaving the field with Detroit's head athletic trainer. (Evan Woodbery on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Although it is unclear the severity or nature of Rodriguez's injury, it was clear that he did not look...
MLB
fantasypros.com

FantasyPros Football Podcast: Best Ball Rankings Risers & Fallers + Jarvis Landry Signs with Saints

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Rafael Devers homers in loss to Houston

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers went 3-for-4 with a single, double, and solo homer against the Astros on Tuesday. He scored twice as Boston ultimately fell to Houston by a score of 13-4. Fantasy Impact:. Devers is now slashing .333/.359/.567 with seven homers, 20 RBI, six walks, and 26...
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

James Bradberry signing with the Eagles

James Bradberry is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal include $7.25 million guaranteed and the rest in incentives. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is a huge get for Philly as they pair Darius Slay up with James Bradberry. The two veteran corners...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Kris Bryant (back) expected to return Friday

Rockies manager Bud Black expects LF Kris Bryant to return from the IL on Friday according to DNVR Rockies' Patrick Lyons. (Patrick Lyons on Twitters) Kris Bryant began a rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, he should return to the Rockies' lineup on Friday when they begin a weekend series against the visiting Mets. Bryant has been sidelined with a back issue since April 29 but was hitting .281 with 11 runs scored in 15 games prior to hitting the IL. Bryant's fantasy managers should make room to plug him back into their lineups immediately once he returns.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Mark Melancon’s status as Diamondbacks’ closer in question

Arizona Diamondbacks’ manager Torey Lovullo explained that he spoke with Melancon about his status as the primary closer. He was not available to pitch on Sunday after working in three of the last four game and Lovullo is giving Melancon a mental break before getting back into a game soon. (AZCentral Sports on Twitter)
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy