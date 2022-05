The 10th running of the MountainOne Steel Rail Races will take place on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022. Three different running events will be held on The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail beginning at 8:30 am in Pittsfield with the full Boston Qualified marathon course. The marathon course will run the trail's full length to Adams and return to Pittsfield to cover the 26.2 miles. The Half Marathon will begin in Adams at 9:30 am, with the largest of the field leaving and running to Pittsfield for the 13.1 distance. Lastly, the 8K out and back course in Pittsfield will start at 10 am.

