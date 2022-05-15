ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Poll shows Irvin leading Bailey

By Cole Henke
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UC3q_0ffB72f100

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — Richard Irvin leads Darren Bailey by over four points in the latest poll conducted by WCIA 3 and Emerson College.

But with a large number of voters still saying they are undecided, it’s still a wide open race. Brenden Moore, political reporter for Lee Enterprises, and Dave Dahl, statehouse reporter for WTAX, join Capitol Connection to discuss the latest poll, what Irvin and Bailey’s campaigns do from here and how a Trump endorsement could effect this race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

How to get rent, mortgage and utilities assistance

With everything from food to gas on the rise, it has become harder for a lot of people to pay their bills. Many don't realize financial aid programs that began during the pandemic are still going strong. They offer help with everything from rent to mortgage payments, utilities, even property taxes.
CLINTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
WSPA 7News

Obama’s, Chesky announce $100 million college scholarship

Editor’s note: The video above was provided by the Obama Foundation. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, former President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, announced the Voyager Scholarship, The Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service. Funded by a $100 million personal contribution from Chesky to the Obama Foundation, the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerson College#Nexstar#Wcia 3#Lee Enterprises#Wtax#Capitol Connection#Trump#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Homicide investigation underway following stabbing in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway by the Anderson Police Department following a stabbing that killed a man. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Eric Corey Edmundson, 44, of Pomona, N.Y., died in surgery Saturday night after being stabbed in the stomach Friday night in Anderson. The coroner’s office has ruled his […]
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Clemson in the hunt at NCAA regional

Dublin, Ohio—Freshman Kian Rose fired an even-par 71 on Monday to lead the Clemson golf team to a 289 team score and a fourth-place standing after the first round of the NCAA Columbus Regional at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio. The 13 teams will play 18 holes and Tuesday and Wednesday, […]
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Get on your bike: Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s often said that fans at live concerts give the band a jolt of electricity. Coldplay wants to literally harness it. The pop superstars have added kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour, encouraging fans to help power the show as they dance or spin. It’s […]
ENTERTAINMENT
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy