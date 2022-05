Carolyn Marie Minton 71 of Loganville, Georgia passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior May 13th, 2022. She was born in Blue Island, Illinois on May 3rd, 1951, and moved to Georgia shortly after high school. She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Jerry Lee Minton; her father and mother, William Leo Sill Sr. and Lois Sill; brother-in-law, Clyde Landress Sr.. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Minton and wife Karen Minton of Loganville Ga.; son, Douglas Minton and wife Heather Minton of Monroe Ga.; grandchildren, Leah and Parker Minton; brother, William “Bill” Sill II & Kim Sill of Norcross Ga.; sister, Cheryl Landress of Snellville, Ga.; sister, Susan Lester and husband Garnett Lester Sr. of Loganville Ga.; and many nephews, nieces, cousins & other extended family.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO