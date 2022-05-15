ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Jaguars will face the Denver Broncos this season— in London

By Matt Wadleigh
 3 days ago

The 2022 NFL schedule was released in epic fashion, and a number of games were leaked before the official unveiling.

Looking at former Colorado Buffaloes stars in the league, Laviska Shenault Jr., who is still a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars after they went on a wild offseason spending spree , is set for his third NFL season.

It’s safe to say that most Buffs fans also root for the Broncos, and Shenault and the Jaguars will face Denver in Week 8. Even more noteworthy is that the game won’t be played in Denver or in Jacksonville.

It will be played in London at Wembley Stadium as the NFL continues to send the Jaguars over there and attract international fans.

Needless to say, the last time the Jaguars were in London things didn’t end well for Urban Meyer, although he got fired after just one season as the head coach.

The Broncos and Jaguars will be a nice little matchup for football fans in Colorado, and it would have been even more appealing if Phillip Lindsay ended up back with the Broncos . As of now, Lindsay is still a free agent, and Denver re-signing Melvin Gordon essentially ends all chances of a reunion in the Mile High City.

Get ready, Shenault against the Broncos, assuming he is still on the Jaguars by then.

