Tristan Jarry Returns to Goal for Game 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie returns for Game 7.

The Pittsburgh Penguins get their goalie back. After missing the last month with a foot injury, Tristan Jarry is back in the lineup and starting in goal for the Penguins as they take on the New York Rangers in Game 7.

Jarry replaces Louis Domingue, who has played since the triple overtime period of Game 1. Casey DeSmith's playoff run ended with core muscle surgery, putting the third-stringer in net for the remainder of the series.

After taking a 3-1 lead over the Rangers, the Penguins fell in their last two games to even the series at three games a piece. They'll now have their starting goalie back to take the net for the elimination game.

The Penguins also got forward Sidney Crosby and winger Rickard Rakell back for Game 7. Crosby missed Game 6 with an upper-body injury, and Rakell has not played since Game 1.

