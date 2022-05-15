ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Get Three of Five Injured Players Back for Game 7

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins get a major boost to their lineup for Game 7.

The Pittsburgh Penguins get three of their five injured players back on the ice for Game 7 against the New York Rangers. The team has made Tristan Jarry, Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell active for the elimination game.

Jarry has not played throughout the series while recovering from a foot injury. He's been skating with the team for several days and will get his first game in net in roughly a month.

Rakell left in Game 1 after taking a blow from Rangers defensemen Ryan Lindgren. He has not returned to an active lineup since, but began skating with the team last week.

Crosby left in Game 5 after a hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. He did not play in Game 6, but reports said he did not suffer a concussion.

Pittsburgh will be without Brian Boyle and Brian Dumoulin in Game 7. Boyle left Game 6 and Dumoulin has not returned since being a surprise scratch in Game 2.

