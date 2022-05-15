ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The ‘Elvis’ Biopic Cast And The Real-Life People They Play

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HYdo_0ffAye8p00

Director Baz Luhrmann is about to release his highly-anticipated Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler as the King himself, and Tom Hanks as his controversial manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film is set to chronicle Elvis’s rise to fame over the course of two decades, moments where he finally rose to icon status, and all the controversy that came with becoming a known public figure.

Let’s check out the cast of the film, and the real-life people they played.

1. Austin Butler – Elvis Presley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mbirj_0ffAye8p00
Austin Butler’s Instagram / Everett Collection

Actor Austin Butler takes on perhaps one of the most important and legendary roles of his career; the portrayal of Elvis Presley. At just 30 years old, he’s already made a name for himself, appearing on a number of shows such as Switched at Birth, Ruby & the Rockits, The Carrie Diaries, and a number of shows on Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel.

2. Tom Hanks – Colonel Tom Parker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03l1Sq_0ffAye8p00
YouTube Screenshot / IMDb

Tom Hanks takes on the role of the controversial long-time manager of Elvis, Colonel Tom Parker, who was known for helping sky-rocket Elvis to stardom. Hanks is a well-known and beloved actor, also coining the term “America’s Dad” at one point. We’ve seen this guy in a number of iconic films including Forrest Gump, Philadelphia, Saving Private Ryan, Sleepless in Seattle, The Green Mile, and many, many more.

3. Olivia DeJonge – Priscilla Presley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIB5r_0ffAye8p00
Everett Collection

Olivia DeJonge plays the role of Priscilla Presley, known best as the ex-wife of Elvis Presley and co-founder and former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE). She has perhaps played the biggest role in turning Graceland into the booming tourist success that it is today. DeJonge is known for appearing in ABC1’s Hiding, the film The Visit, and Netflix’s The Society.

4. Dacre Montgomery – Steve Binder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwQsN_0ffAye8p00
Everett Collection / Instagram

Dacre Montgomery is taking on the rebellious role of Steve Binder, who was best known for his work in directing and producing Elvis’s ’68 Comeback Special. You may have seen Montgomery on the show Stranger Things, and in the 2017 reboot of Power Rangers.

5. Kelvin Harrison Jr. – B.B. King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDbaD_0ffAye8p00
Everett Collection

We’ll be seeing Kelvin Harrison Jr. playing the role of the legendary B.B. King, who was an influential music figure in history who defined blues with his skills on the electric guitar along with his unique vocal skills. Harrison Jr. was seen in the film It Comes at Night, The High Note (2020), The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Cyrano.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
B.b. King
Person
Ryan
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Dacre Montgomery
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Eats

Bobby Flay and His Girlfriend Are Too Cute to Handle

Most of us think of chef Bobby Flay as a highly talented and accomplished Food Network star. From Beat Bobby Flay to Iron Chef to Chopped, we've seen him cook up a storm in all conditions and seemingly effortless destroy his culinary competition. However, it turns out that the food celebrity also has a sweet side, which is on full display with his new girlfriend Christina Pérez.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elvis Presley Enterprises#Colonel Tom Parker#Film Star#The Disney Channel
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Costar Diane McBain Remembers Why The King Had ‘Trouble’ on 1966’s ‘Spinout’ Film

While Elvis Presley is most well-known for his singing career, the King also made a name for himself as an actor, starring with Diane McBain at one point. The two legends worked together on “Spinout,” a 1966 film following singer and race car driver Mike McCoy. Mike has to choose between marrying the girl he loves or driving her father’s car in a famous race. He’s also pursued by two other women, including McBain’s character.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Al Pacino Hits The Town With GF Noor Alfallah, 28, For His 82nd Birthday: Photos

Al Pacino and new girlfriend Noor Alfallah aren’t letting a little 54-year age difference get in the way of a good time! The House of Gucci and Godfather star and his date celebrated his 82nd birthday in style at West Hollywood Italian eatery Jones on April 24. For their evening out, Noor, 28, and Al seemed almost deliberately coordinated in photos published by The Daily Mail, with the famous octogenarian wearing a casual black suit and tennis shoes, and Noor rocking yoga pants, black boots, and a face mask. Al made sure to remain “Hollywood” with his night sunglasses, and he had a pair of AirPods in his pocket. He also rocked a Shrek iPhone case, a fun nod to the popular 2001 animated film. The couple appeared to be celebrating the birthday with a group of additional friends.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Wide Open Eats

Young Martha Stewart Was as Cool and Hip as They Come

We know Martha Stewart as the highly accomplished expert of cooking, decorating, and entertaining. This successful businesswoman is a household name and the author of numerous bestselling books. We all know who Martha Stewart is, but few know the journey that got her here. Here's a look at Martha Stewart's life over the years, from young Martha Stewart to the icon we know today.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

10 Famous Celebrities Who Lived To Be 100 Years Old

It is quite the celebration to be able to turn 100 years old. Not many pass this milestone, but there are some famous celebrities who have successfully done so. You may remember them from old black and white movies or even more recent movies and television shows. Here are some...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

10 Grandchildren Who Look Just Like Their Celebrity Grandparents

Being born into a family with a silver spoon can be so frustrating for some children and grandchildren as they believe that they’re always compelled to follow the same family standards. This shadows them from the original path or future they wish to build for themselves. A few of them don’t even want to become famous as their grandparents, but being lookalikes throw them into the spotlight again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
7K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy