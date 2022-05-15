ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside Woman, 25, Killed in Early-Morning Crash in Carlsbad

Carlsbad police vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

An Oceanside woman in her twenties died Sunday after her vehicle crashed into a pole on El Camino Real, police said.

The crash happened at 6:24 a.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Camino Vida Roble, said Public Information Officer Jodee Reyes of the Carlsbad Police Department.

“Officers found a single occupant of a vehicle had been traveling northbound on El Camino Real when the vehicle struck a signal pole on the northeast curb line,” Reyes said. “Preliminary investigation estimates the vehicle may have been traveling at an excessive speed.”

The crash left the woman, 25, trapped. Once firefighters extricated her, medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor, Reyes said. The investigation was ongoing.

– City News Service

