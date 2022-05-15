Police Identify Mother Killed in Lincoln Park Shooting As Sengny Chea, 31

A San Diego Police officer with one of the men detained after the shootings. Courtesy OnScene.TV

San Diego police on Sunday identified a woman who died in an early-morning Lincoln Park shooting.

San Diego resident Sengny Chea, 31, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, said Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Her 12-year-old son, whose name will not be released, was also wounded in the shooting Saturday in a parking lot behind a Lincoln Park apartment complex. His father, 32, also was injured in the fracas, which may have stemmed from a fight the man had been in earlier.

Officers arrested Alex Galvan, 22, of San Diego, Saturday on suspicion of murder and other charges, the lieutenant said.

They also took Abraham Galvan into custody on suspicion of violating probation, possession of an assault weapon and assault with force.

Police received reports of a shooting at 2:19 a.m. Saturday behind an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Willie James Jones Avenue, the lieutenant said.

Officers from Southeastern Division responded, as did medics who pronounced Chea dead at 2:25 a.m. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg, while his father was treated for contusions and other injuries.

Shortly after officers arrived, they also found a man with a gunshot wound to his wrist and recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the shootings, Shebloski said.

Alex Galvan was taken into custody along with Abraham Galvan. A third male was seen running from the location. Police described him as a person of interest.

Medics sent the boy, his father and Alex Galvan to local hospitals for treatment.

Once he was released, officers booked the suspect into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of an unregistered handgun. Abraham Galvan was also booked into jail.

Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Central Division court.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City New Service