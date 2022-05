KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Top-ranked Tennessee was active on the offensive end early and often Tuesday, shutting out Belmont in the regular season home finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 18-0. The Vols scored four runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning and then at least one run per inning all the way through the seventh. Tennessee’s 18 runs are its third-most in a single game this season and most since Feb. 29 against Iona.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO